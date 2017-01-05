It’s a big game for…
Divock Origi: The young Belgian should get a chance to stake his claim for a spot in the first team against Plymouth. With Sadio Mane heading off to the African Cup of Nations, Origi could enjoy a spell in the team if he can net a few goals against Plymouth.
Best stat…
55: The last time Plymouth and Liverpool were pitted together was back in April 1962, almost 55 years ago.
Remember when…
It’s almost 23 years since Plymouth were victorious against a top-flight club as they defeated West Brom 1-0 at the Hawthorns back in February 1984.
Player to watch…
Graham Carey: The former Celtic midfielder has been the key man for the Pilgrims this season, scoring ten goals and assisting nine in all competitions, playing a pivotal part in their flying start to the season. Any problems the visitors create on Sunday will likely be caused by Carey, so Liverpool will have to keep a watchful eye on the 27-year-old.
Past three meetings…
Plymouth 2 Liverpool 3, Division Two, April 1962
Liverpool 2 Plymouth 1, Division Two, December 1961
Liverpool 1 Plymouth 1, Division Two, March 1961
Form guide…
LIVERPOOL: DWWWWD
PLYMOUTH: WWWDWL
Vital information…
KICK-OFF:13:30, Sunday 8th January
TV: Live on BT Sport 2
Odds…
LIVERPOOL TO WIN: 1/8
PLYMOUTH TO WIN: 18/1
DRAW: 7/1
(Odds provided by Betfair)
- More about:
- FA Cup
- Liverpool FC
- Plymouth Argyle