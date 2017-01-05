It’s a big game for…

Divock Origi: The young Belgian should get a chance to stake his claim for a spot in the first team against Plymouth. With Sadio Mane heading off to the African Cup of Nations, Origi could enjoy a spell in the team if he can net a few goals against Plymouth.

Best stat…

55: The last time Plymouth and Liverpool were pitted together was back in April 1962, almost 55 years ago.

Remember when…

It’s almost 23 years since Plymouth were victorious against a top-flight club as they defeated West Brom 1-0 at the Hawthorns back in February 1984.

Player to watch…

Graham Carey: The former Celtic midfielder has been the key man for the Pilgrims this season, scoring ten goals and assisting nine in all competitions, playing a pivotal part in their flying start to the season. Any problems the visitors create on Sunday will likely be caused by Carey, so Liverpool will have to keep a watchful eye on the 27-year-old.

Past three meetings…

Plymouth 2 Liverpool 3, Division Two, April 1962

Liverpool 2 Plymouth 1, Division Two, December 1961

Liverpool 1 Plymouth 1, Division Two, March 1961

Form guide…

LIVERPOOL: DWWWWD

PLYMOUTH: WWWDWL

Vital information…

KICK-OFF:13:30, Sunday 8th January

TV: Live on BT Sport 2

Odds…

LIVERPOOL TO WIN: 1/8

PLYMOUTH TO WIN: 18/1

DRAW: 7/1

(Odds provided by Betfair)