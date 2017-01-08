  1. Sport
Liverpool vs Plymouth player ratings: Sonny Bradley shines for Argyle as visitors hold Reds to hard-fought draw

A player-by-player look at the two teams

  • 1/22 Loris Karius - 5

    Had very little to do today with very few attacks from Plymouth.

  • 2/22 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5

    His inexperience stood clear today – looked lost In his own position at times.

  • 3/22 Joe Gomez - 5

    It was a mediocre display – his job was made easier by a lack of Plymouth moves.

  • 4/22 Lucas Leiva - 6

    Began a number of Liverpool moves and defended bravely when required.

  • 5/22 Alberto Moreno - 5

    He made a number of good through balls, but his set pieces were all wasted.

  • 6/22 Emre Can - 6

    Battled relentlessly and was a key element to a number of Liverpool’s moves.

  • 7/22 Kevin Stewart - 7

    He was one of Liverpool’s only players with the confidence to pull the trigger in front of goal – even if his shooting could do with some work.

  • 8/22 Ovie Ejaria - 6

    His vision was impressive throughout which helped Liverpool use the width to break down the Plymouth defence.

  • 9/22 Sheyi Ojo - 7

    It was a energetic, confident display from the 19-year-old. He made a number of good runs and created some key chances.

  • 10/22 Divock Origi - 6

    Found himself in the right place at the right time, but failed to find a final product.

  • 11/22 Ben Woodburn - 6

    The 17-year-old made an impact whilst he was on the field. He looked confident and skillful with the ball at his feet.

  • 12/22 Luke McCormick - 7

    It was a confident performance from the keeper, who made a number of important saves throughout.

  • 13/22 Gary Miller - 5

    Appeared to be dragged out of his position at times, causing the defence to loss their shape.

  • 14/22 Yann Songo’o - 6

    Was an important aerial threat for Plymouth – made a number of vital clearances and interceptions.

  • 15/22 Jordan Slew - 6

    Proved himself to be a threat going forward, but he gave away a number of silly fouls and could be more clinical in front of goal.

  • 16/22 Graham Carey - 5

    Reckless in his challenges at times and wasted a number of Plymouth’s few set pieces.

  • 17/22 Jake Jervis - 5

    A tediously mediocre performance for a man with such pace, that could have caused an upset against the Liverpool defence.

  • 18/22 Sonny Bradley - 7

    Plymouth’s best outfield player today – brave defending and kept the Plymouth defence organised.

  • 19/22 Ben Purrington - 6

    Cleared numerous chances away from inside the danger zone – disciplined performance overall.

  • 20/22 Oscar Threlkeld - 4

    Failed to make an impact throughout. Looked overwhelmed at times.

  • 21/22 David Fox - 5

    Incredibly quiet first half, but managed to find his feet as the game progressed and was a key element to the Plymouth midfield.

  • 22/22 Paul-Arnold Garita - 6

    Showed glimpses of brilliance when he used his pace and power but lacked service from the midfield.

League Two Plymouth ground out a goalless draw at Anfield as the youngest team in Liverpool's history discovered they still have plenty to learn.

A Reds team containing five academy graduates came up against a green wall as Argyle manager Derek Adams succeeded in making life as difficult as possible for the hosts in their FA Cup third-round encounter.

The tactics were understandable for a side second in League Two coming to a club second in the Premier League who score for fun at home, and Plymouth now have a chance of causing an upset at Home Park.

Resilient Plymouth force FA Cup replay against lacklustre Liverpool

A replay is something Jurgen Klopp could have done without in a month which contains a two-legged EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton as well as a trip to Manchester United and the visit of league leaders Chelsea, but it was not entirely surprising considering the team he put out.

Liverpool's side had an average age of 21 years and 296 days - even taking into account the presence of captain Lucas Leiva, 30 on Monday - with almost half the team coming through the club's academy.

Lucas was making his 329th appearance for the Reds - the same number as all his other 10 team-mates combined - but Liverpool really needed the know-how in a more advanced position than central defence.

So how did the two teams fare? Read our player ratings in the gallery above.

