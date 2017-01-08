League Two Plymouth ground out a goalless draw at Anfield as the youngest team in Liverpool's history discovered they still have plenty to learn.

A Reds team containing five academy graduates came up against a green wall as Argyle manager Derek Adams succeeded in making life as difficult as possible for the hosts in their FA Cup third-round encounter.

The tactics were understandable for a side second in League Two coming to a club second in the Premier League who score for fun at home, and Plymouth now have a chance of causing an upset at Home Park.

A replay is something Jurgen Klopp could have done without in a month which contains a two-legged EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton as well as a trip to Manchester United and the visit of league leaders Chelsea, but it was not entirely surprising considering the team he put out.

Liverpool's side had an average age of 21 years and 296 days - even taking into account the presence of captain Lucas Leiva, 30 on Monday - with almost half the team coming through the club's academy.

Lucas was making his 329th appearance for the Reds - the same number as all his other 10 team-mates combined - but Liverpool really needed the know-how in a more advanced position than central defence.

So how did the two teams fare? Read our player ratings in the gallery above.