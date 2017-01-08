Jurgen Klopp named Liverpool's youngest-ever side for their FA Cup clash against Plymouth Argyle on Sunday.

With a starting age of just 21 years and 296 days, the starting XI beats the record of 22 years and 303 days set by Bill Shankly's Liverpool side in 1965.

Among the youngest of the five teenagers named in the line-up for the 3rd round tie on Sunday were Ben Woodburn (17), Trent Alexander-Arnold (18) and Joe Gomez (19).

Gomez, who spoke to The Independent ahead of the tie this week, returns to the side after 15 months on the sidelines with injury.

The oldest in the team is midfielder Lucas Leiva (29), while there is also a return for goalkeeper Loris Karius (23) who lost his place in the side after a war of words with pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

Liverpool line-up: Loris Karius (23), Trent Alexander-Arnold (18), Joe Gomez (19), Lucas Leiva (29), Alberto Moreno (24), Kevin Stewart (23), Emre Can (22), Ovie Ejaria (19), Sheyi Ojo), Ben Woodburn (17), Divock Origi (21).

Plymouth line-up: Luke McCormick (33), Gary Miller (29), Yann Songo'o (25), Jordan Slew (24), Graham Carey (27), Jake Jervis (25), Sonny Bradley (25), Ben Purrington (20), Oscar Threlkeld (22), David Fox (33), Paul-Arnold Garita (21).