Derek Adams believes Plymouth Argyle delivered “one of the best defensive performances Anfield has probably ever seen” after a goalless draw in the FA Cup.

Jürgen Klopp admitted the League Two club deserved to take the third round tie to a replay following a frustrating afternoon for Liverpool where the German named the youngest side in the club’s history.

Adams did not care that Liverpool’s domination was marked by statistics which revealed 88 per cent possession in their favour at half time and then 77 per cent at the end.

“They could have had 90 per cent,” Adams said. “The game plan was to stop them scoring. There are only three teams who have come to Anfield in recent times and drawn 0-0. Plymouth are one of them. We are a League Two side.

“We defended deep, in numbers, we allowed Liverpool to have the ball. You have to avoid good players having space and time. We did have a couple of opportunities. We didn’t take them. We limited Liverpool to not many. The players have worked extremely hard.”

Liverpool face a journey to Home Park after trips to Southampton in the League Cup semi-final and then Manchester United in a key Premier League fixture.

Adams warned Klopp about the conditions he should expect in Devon. “Not as luxurious dressing rooms as they are here,” he joked. “We are in a Portakabin. Welcome to the real world.”

1/22 Loris Karius - 5 Had very little to do today with very few attacks from Plymouth.

2/22 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5 His inexperience stood clear today – looked lost In his own position at times.

3/22 Joe Gomez - 5 It was a mediocre display – his job was made easier by a lack of Plymouth moves.

4/22 Lucas Leiva - 6 Began a number of Liverpool moves and defended bravely when required.

5/22 Alberto Moreno - 5 He made a number of good through balls, but his set pieces were all wasted.

6/22 Emre Can - 6 Battled relentlessly and was a key element to a number of Liverpool’s moves.

7/22 Kevin Stewart - 7 He was one of Liverpool’s only players with the confidence to pull the trigger in front of goal – even if his shooting could do with some work.

8/22 Ovie Ejaria - 6 His vision was impressive throughout which helped Liverpool use the width to break down the Plymouth defence.

9/22 Sheyi Ojo - 7 It was a energetic, confident display from the 19-year-old. He made a number of good runs and created some key chances.

10/22 Divock Origi - 6 Found himself in the right place at the right time, but failed to find a final product.

11/22 Ben Woodburn - 6 The 17-year-old made an impact whilst he was on the field. He looked confident and skillful with the ball at his feet.

12/22 Luke McCormick - 7 It was a confident performance from the keeper, who made a number of important saves throughout.

13/22 Gary Miller - 5 Appeared to be dragged out of his position at times, causing the defence to loss their shape.

14/22 Yann Songo’o - 6 Was an important aerial threat for Plymouth – made a number of vital clearances and interceptions. Getty Images

15/22 Jordan Slew - 6 Proved himself to be a threat going forward, but he gave away a number of silly fouls and could be more clinical in front of goal.

16/22 Graham Carey - 5 Reckless in his challenges at times and wasted a number of Plymouth’s few set pieces.

17/22 Jake Jervis - 5 A tediously mediocre performance for a man with such pace, that could have caused an upset against the Liverpool defence.

18/22 Sonny Bradley - 7 Plymouth’s best outfield player today – brave defending and kept the Plymouth defence organised.

19/22 Ben Purrington - 6 Cleared numerous chances away from inside the danger zone – disciplined performance overall.

20/22 Oscar Threlkeld - 4 Failed to make an impact throughout. Looked overwhelmed at times.

21/22 David Fox - 5 Incredibly quiet first half, but managed to find his feet as the game progressed and was a key element to the Plymouth midfield.

22/22 Paul-Arnold Garita - 6 Showed glimpses of brilliance when he used his pace and power but lacked service from the midfield.

Having made ten changes following the draw at Sunderland, Klopp was not aware he was making history by selecting a team with an average age of 21, twin details which perhaps contributed towards the lack of intensity in Liverpool’s play. He proceeded to describe the game as “boring.”

“It is my responsibility the whole thing, line up and performance,” he conceded. “We could have done better, one-hundred-per-cent. In the first half we lost too early the patience: Crossing at the wrong moment, the wrong pass.”

He tried to lean on the positives.

“The result is not the worst thing in the world” he insisted. “The young players will have more experience of frustrating situations.”