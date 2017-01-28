  1. Sport
Liverpool vs Wolves player ratings: Who disappointed most on another bad day at Anfield?

Liverpool 1 Wolves 2 player ratings

The Independent Football

Liverpool 1 Wolves 2 player ratings

  • 1/22 Loris Karius - 6 out of 10

    Rushed out and was easily beaten for second goal but made good close range stop in second half.

  • 2/22 Connor Randall - 5 out of 10

    Subbed at half time for Coutinho, so didn't have the best afternoon.

  • 3/22 Joe Gomez - 6 out of 10

    Had a busier afternoon than he would have hoped for, Wolves’ strikers running at him all afternoon.

  • 4/22 Ragnar Klavan - 5 out of 10

    Unable to stop Wolves from breaching his defence twice in an afternoon to forget.

  • 5/22 Alberto Moreno - 4 out of 10

    Gave away free kick for first goal, lost Costa for second, in a word, terrible

  • 6/22 Ovie Ejaria - 5 out of 10

    Subbed for Can in second half, struggled to make much of an impact.

  • 7/22 Lucas - 5 out of 10

    The most experienced player in the side failed to exert any influence on this game. Stopped a third goal from Bodvarson more by luck than judgment.

  • 8/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 5 out of 10

    Never really got into the game, disappointing.

  • 9/22 Ben Woodburn - 5 out of 10

    Didn’t offer that much and fortunate to escape a booking for a rubbish dive.

  • 10/22 Divock Origi - 6 out of 10

    Scored a late goal and was one of Liverpool’s better players but didn’t exactly terrify the Wolves defence.

  • 11/22 Roberto Firmino - 7 out of 10

    Made way for Sturridge in second half, but was up till that point Liverpool’s brightest player, although admittedly that is not saying much.

  • 12/22 Harry Burgoyne - 6 out of 10

    Had literally nothing to do until Liverpool’s first shot on target in the 60th minute, but made an excellent save late on to prevent an equaliser.

  • 13/22 Conor Coady - 7 out of 10

    Helped marshall an impressive performance at the back from Wolves.

  • 14/22 Kortney Hause - 7 out of 10

    Made some good blocks and helped stifle Liverpool.

  • 15/22 Richard Stearman - 7 out of 10

    Got his side off to perfect start with opening goal, steady thereafter in defence.

  • 16/22 Matt Doherty - 7 out of 10

    Was there time and time again to snuff out any Liverpool chances with a succession of great blocks, so was cruel that his poor clearing header allowed Liverpool to score. Still overall enjoyed an excellent game.

  • 17/22 Lee Evans - 6 out of 10

    Crunching late tackle on Moreno aside, had a quiet but effective game.

  • 18/22 Dave Edwards - 6 out of 10

    Played his part in a midfield that comfortably outperformed the opposition’s.

  • 19/22 George Saville - 7 out of 10

    Tracked back well in defence and prevented Liverpool from ever really creating much of note.

  • 20/22 Helder Costa - 9 out of 10

    Provided the assists for Wolves’ two goals and nearly scored a wonder solo goal. Was subbed in second half but still easily man of the match.

  • 21/22 Andreas Weimann - 8 out of 10

    Took his goal well, cleverly rounding Karius and worked hard all game.

  • 22/22 Nouha Dicko - 7 out of 10

    Ran tirelessly without much end product but helped put Liverpool under pressure before being subbed in second half.

Talk of a crisis may be premature but Liverpool's season is certainly in freefall after an FA Cup exit to Wolves heaped more scrutiny on Jurgen Klopp and his players.

The Sky Bet Championship side's deserved 2-1 victory at Anfield, coming just three days after the Reds' EFL Cup semi-final defeat to Southampton, only added to the growing despondency which has descended on the Merseyside club this month.

This year has not been kind to Liverpool with just one win - over League Two Plymouth in a third-round replay - in eight matches and the writing was on the wall after just 52 seconds when Richard Stearman headed home a free-kick, albeit it from an initial offside position.

Wolves shock as Liverpool exit second cup competition this week

When an unmarked Andreas Weimann ran through the middle to easily round Loris Karius just before half-time the anger felt by the home crowd could only be exceeded by an agitated Klopp.

Divock Origi sparked a frantic last five minutes and then had a shot cleared off the line, but it was too little, too late.

Additional reporting by PA

Additional reporting by PA

 

