Jürgen Klopp has defended his decision to name several inexperienced players in his starting line-up for Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Connor Randall, Ovie Ejaria and Ben Woodburn all played from the off against Paul Lambert's Championship outfit, despite Liverpool's need for a positive result after suffering two home defeats in the last week.

Speaking before the lunchtime kick-off, Klopp insisted that the reverses against Swansea City and Southampton had not significantly influenced his selection.

“It is business as normal, it is not the first time we have lost a game in our lives, unfortunately,” Klopp told BT Sport, referencing Wednesday’s EFL Cup semi-final exit at the hands of Southampton.

“We try to change a few things in their mindset. It was pretty good against Southampton but we lost,” he added.

Randall, Ejaria and Woodburn had previously managed a total of just 19 senior appearances between them before Saturday’s meeting at Anfield.



The selection of Randall, in particular, has raised eyebrows, with the 21-year-old making his first appearance of the season.

However, Klopp explained that he had to play the Maghull-born right-back as other players in his position were not fit for selection.

Liverpool 1 Wolves 2 player ratings







22 show all Liverpool 1 Wolves 2 player ratings









































1/22 Loris Karius - 6 out of 10 Rushed out and was easily beaten for second goal but made good close range stop in second half.

2/22 Connor Randall - 5 out of 10 Subbed at half time for Coutinho, so didn't have the best afternoon.

3/22 Joe Gomez - 6 out of 10 Had a busier afternoon than he would have hoped for, Wolves’ strikers running at him all afternoon.

4/22 Ragnar Klavan - 5 out of 10 Unable to stop Wolves from breaching his defence twice in an afternoon to forget.

5/22 Alberto Moreno - 4 out of 10 Gave away free kick for first goal, lost Costa for second, in a word, terrible

6/22 Ovie Ejaria - 5 out of 10 Subbed for Can in second half, struggled to make much of an impact.

7/22 Lucas - 5 out of 10 The most experienced player in the side failed to exert any influence on this game. Stopped a third goal from Bodvarson more by luck than judgment.

8/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 5 out of 10 Never really got into the game, disappointing.

9/22 Ben Woodburn - 5 out of 10 Didn’t offer that much and fortunate to escape a booking for a rubbish dive.

10/22 Divock Origi - 6 out of 10 Scored a late goal and was one of Liverpool’s better players but didn’t exactly terrify the Wolves defence.

11/22 Roberto Firmino - 7 out of 10 Made way for Sturridge in second half, but was up till that point Liverpool’s brightest player, although admittedly that is not saying much.

12/22 Harry Burgoyne - 6 out of 10 Had literally nothing to do until Liverpool’s first shot on target in the 60th minute, but made an excellent save late on to prevent an equaliser.

13/22 Conor Coady - 7 out of 10 Helped marshall an impressive performance at the back from Wolves.

14/22 Kortney Hause - 7 out of 10 Made some good blocks and helped stifle Liverpool.

15/22 Richard Stearman - 7 out of 10 Got his side off to perfect start with opening goal, steady thereafter in defence.

16/22 Matt Doherty - 7 out of 10 Was there time and time again to snuff out any Liverpool chances with a succession of great blocks, so was cruel that his poor clearing header allowed Liverpool to score. Still overall enjoyed an excellent game.

17/22 Lee Evans - 6 out of 10 Crunching late tackle on Moreno aside, had a quiet but effective game.

18/22 Dave Edwards - 6 out of 10 Played his part in a midfield that comfortably outperformed the opposition’s.

19/22 George Saville - 7 out of 10 Tracked back well in defence and prevented Liverpool from ever really creating much of note.

20/22 Helder Costa - 9 out of 10 Provided the assists for Wolves’ two goals and nearly scored a wonder solo goal. Was subbed in second half but still easily man of the match.

21/22 Andreas Weimann - 8 out of 10 Took his goal well, cleverly rounding Karius and worked hard all game.

22/22 Nouha Dicko - 7 out of 10 Ran tirelessly without much end product but helped put Liverpool under pressure before being subbed in second half.

“Nathaniel Clyne is still not available, I can’t play Trent Alexander-Arnold in four games in eight or nine days, it makes no sense for an 18-year-old boy.”

“It’s a pretty nice team, I am fine with this,” he added.