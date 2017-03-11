Pep Guardiola hailed the achievement of reaching Wembley and then promised his side would never overlook the FA Cup.

City stormed to a two-goal win at Middlesbrough yesterday to set up a semi-final appearance in the capital next month.

Guardiola again resisted the temptation to make wholesale changes despite a Champions League return tie with Monaco looming.

“We don’t discriminate between competitions,” he said. “From the beginning, we have shown to the people that we want to travel to London to Wembley to play in the semi-final because how we started was top.

“Yes, I’m excited to be at Wembley, a lot, I have good memories of being at Wembley, at the old and the new one. Yes, of course, and to live that experience. Normally that just happens in the final, but here it is in the semi-final too and of course we are so happy to be there, so happy.

“No matter the competition, you have to win, no regrets.

1/22 Brad Guzan – 8 out of 10 Made several vital saves and was under constant pressure throughout. Kept Boro in it at times.

2/22 Antonio Barragan – 5 out of 10 Struggled against the pace of Sane, which resulted in a number of City chances.

3/22 Bernardo Espinosa – 5 out of 10 Was replaced just after the interval due to injury. Had a mediocre first half at the back.

4/22 Ben Gibson – 6 out of 10 Held the shape well, but looked out-classed by the quality of the City strike force.

5/22 Fabio – 7 out of 10 Continued to charge up the pitch and had the confidence to go for goal when the opportunity arose.

6/22 Marten De Roon – 5 out of 10 Saw very little of the ball, but when he got the chance he did cause problems for the City defence.

7/22 Adam Clayton – 6 out of 10 Pumped deliveries up the field and attempted to create a lot of chances, but it did not always go his way today.

8/22 Grant Leadbitter – 4 out of 10 His temper let him down today. He was crashing into unnecessary challenges, not how a skipper should play.

9/22 Adama Traore – 6 out of 10 His build-up play is promising, but he always seems to lack the final product. Physically, he is excellent.

10/22 Rudy Gestede – 5 out of 10 Had to be subbed in the early stages due to injury. Prior to that, he was dominating in the air.

11/22 Cristhian Stuani – 5 out of 10 Failed to follow his man when marking defensively, which resulted in Boro loosing shape and looking unorganised.

12/22 Claudio Bravo – 5 out of 10 Had very little to do today, with little threat going forward from Boro.

13/22 Pablo Zabaleta – 7 out of 10 Defended well, but looked even better going forward. His assist to open the scoring was impeccable.

14/22 John Stones – 6 out of 10 Read the game well from the back. Also made a crucial goal-line clearance in the latter stages of the game.

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 6 out of 10 Boro lacked threat going forward, which helped him do his job with such ease at the back.

16/22 Gael Clichy – 6 out of 10 Worked well with Sane on the left and supplied an outlet for the attacking players.

17/22 Yaya Toure – 7 out of 10 The 33-year-old was in cruise control today. His vision, passing and ability to read the game allowed him to run the game from the middle.

18/22 Raheem Sterling – 6 out of 10 The Boro defence were struggling with his speed and deliveries into the danger zone.

19/22 Kevin De Bruyne – 7 out of 10 Was a key element to almost every City move. He was pumping balls into the feet of the wingers and this was opening up the Boro back four.

20/22 David Silva – 7 out of 10 Another top display from the Spaniard. His goal opened the scoring, but arguably he should have had three or four goals today.

21/22 Leroy Sane – 8 out of 10 His speed and skill caused endless issues today for Boro, especially Barragan. His assist sealed the second goal and it’s a shocked he’s not on the scoresheet himself.

22/22 Sergio Aguero – 6 out of 10 Aside from his goal, it was a relatively quiet display from Aguero. However, scoring is his job and he did that today.

“We deserve it by far because four games all away, three Premier League teams and one of the best in the Championship, Huddersfield, we have faced and we have beaten them.

“I learned at the academy in Barcelona when I was 12 that it’s not acceptable to lose. To understand that, you don’t distinguish between friendly and competitive games. You have to play to win - it’s the only way you can improve as a club, improve the mentality and that is what I want to try and give the club while I’m here.

“When you’re at a big club, you have to win. This club does not have a long history of winning things, they made the first step, but having taken that step, it is not acceptable to lose.”

David Silva opened the scoring ( Getty )

David Silva struck for City after just three minutes and in a one-sided second-half Sergio Aguero added a second to send City through.

“I take a lot of positives,” said Aitor Karaka. “We have recovered our confidence. We conceded the goal at the beginning of the game but the reaction was good.

“We lost two-nil but I cannot be prouder of them. I told them after the game. We don't have the individuals other teams have but we have to work hard. When we have it is good. We will fight to the end.”