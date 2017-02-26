Jose Mourinho says he believes Zlatan Ibrahimovic will stay at Manchester for another season after the Swede’s match-winning two-goal display in the League Cup final win over Southampton, as he jokingly implored the club’s fans to camp outside his house to persuade him.

Ibrahimovic scored the first and final goals of the game, with the latter coming in the 87th minute to seal a remarkable 3-2 win and the trophy itself.

Pressed on the 35-year-old’s future, Mourinho said: “We all believe he will stay one more season… He one time left me because he wanted to go to Barcelona [From Internazionale in 2009]. That made me sad. We don’t beg but if needed, United fans go to his house and sit there all night.”

With Ibrahimovic’s trophy-winning goal already crowning an impressive debut season at Old Trafford that has seen 26 goals in 38 games by February, Mourinho said there was never any reason to doubt the striker despite his age, as his willingness to go to a a club like United and league like England showed his readiness.

“I was his manager [at Barcelona]. I know the potential. Only a silly player comes to England with 35 years old, and with a successful career that Zlatan had, only a silly one comes here if he doesn't feel that he can do it so who better to know?

“Him. Not me, not you, him. So when he decides, 35 years old, to take the challenge, to a country like England, to a club like Manchester United, when he takes that decision, he feels ready. The most important feeling is his.”