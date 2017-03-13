Antonio Conte has criticised Manchester United for “only kicking” Chelsea in his side’s 1-0 FA Cup sixth-round win at Stamford Bridge, and said their targeting of Eden Hazard was “not football”.

The Italian’s take on the game was in stark contrast to Jose Mourinho’s, who claimed that the way United got at Chelsea’s centre-halves in the first 35 minutes meant he “had a feeling” he would win. Conte disputed this.

“My point of view is this: they've got to play football, and my players want to play football. For 20 or 25 minutes, it was impossible for Hazard to play football. I see only that he got a lot of kicks. But I don't think I'm crazy and I see only him in this situation.

1/22 Thibaut Courtois – 7 out of 10 Didn’t see much action but when called upon to stop from Rashford he was equal to it. Getty Images

2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 out of 10 A fairly quiet evening, especially after the sending off, but did his job perfectly as always. AFP/Getty Images

3/22 David Luiz – 6 out of 10 Had his hands full with Rashford until the red card but an easier task after that, although did sell himself to the teenager to easily in the second half. REUTERS

4/22 Gary Cahill – 6 out of 10 Rashford gave him a few problems but nothing he was unable to deal with as Chelsea’s defence remained in control. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Victor Moses – 6 out of 10 Had a good battle with Young and a few efforts on goal that missed the target. AFP/Getty Images

6/22 N’Golo Kante – 8 out of 10 Was put under a lot of pressure from the start by United but coped well to keep his metronomic style of play ticking over. Scored a cracking goal from outside the area to give Chelsea the lead. AFP/Getty Images

7/22 Nemanja Matic – 6 out of 10 Sat back and helped break up any attacks and also on help cover any counter attacks that United looked to launch. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Marcos Alonso – 5 out of 10 A quiet game, with most of the action coming down the right-hand side, but backed up Hazard well. Getty Images

9/22 Willian – 7 out of 10 Made a habit of dragging defenders out of position as he drifted inside and drew a number of fouls in the hotly contested match. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/22 Eden Hazard – 7 out of 10 Was rarely allowed to get up to speed as United chopped him down at every opportunity. Came close on a number of occasions and brought out a lovely turn to get passed Jones. Getty Images

11/22 Diego Costa – 5 out of 10 Strangely calm in a game which threatened to boil over during the first half and missed a glorious chance to double Chelsea’s lead. AFP/Getty Images

12/22 David De Gea – 7 out of 10 Made two amazing point-blank saves from Cahill and Hazard in the first half to keep United in it when Chelsea threatened to take a first-half lead. AFP/Getty Images

13/22 Antonio Valencia – 6 out of 10 Started very brightly offensively but the red card changed his role to aid the defence. Man Utd via Getty Images

14/22 Phil Jones – 5 out of 10 Made a number of stupid fouls on Hazard and should have been booked in the lead up to Herrera’s red. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Chris Smalling – 6 out of 10 Marshalled the back four well during a tough time when they came under siege in the first half. AFP/Getty Images

16/22 Marcos Rojo – 6 out of 10 Went close with an early header and had a good contest with Costa – even if it may have overstepped the line on occasions. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Was dragged out of position on a number of occasions by Willian. Getty Images

18/22 Ander Herrera – 3 out of 10 Sent off after 36 minutes for two fouls on Hazard. The first was justified, but the second looked slightly harsh, although very stupid. Getty Images

19/22 Paul Pogba – 5 out of 10 His usual quiet self in the big games. Yet to establish himself against one of the top teams, which he will ultimately be judged upon. AFP/Getty Images

20/22 Ashley Young – 5 out of 10 Played almost as a wing-back, despite having Darmian behind him. Had a good battle with Moses until he hacked him down in frustration. Getty Images

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 5 out of 10 Sacrificed by Mourinho after Herrera’s red card but didn’t really get into the game prior to that. Getty Images

22/22 Marcus Rashford – 7 out of 10 Ran relentlessly and looked sharp despite his illness. Gave Chelsea’s defenders a tough time and nearly scoring after a mazy solo run. AFP/Getty Images

“This is my reply to the question. Hazard, for 25 minutes, it was impossible for him to play football. Only kicking… he started receiving kicks, and he finished receiving kicks. No one person can say this did not happen.”

Asked whether he felt this was a concerted United tactic, Conte said: “I don't know. But this tactic, to play by going to kick the opponent, does not exist. It's not football for me. I don't think this can be a tactic. This is the truth.

“Everyone saw this. I think sometimes, when you play against players with great talent, you try and intimidate these players. I think the referee must protect this type of player. Then, when they are put out with a bad injury?”

Conte praised Hazard’s resilience in the circumstances. It was his run and shot and 16 minutes that began to open the game up.

“He showed great character. Strong character. I think, after the first 25 minutes, every player think not one or two or three seconds to come shorter to receive the ball and receive a kick [?]. It's very difficult and dangerous to receive a kick from behind.

“But he showed great character. I know this. Someone can be surprised by Hazard's character. I'm learning to know him very well this season, and I can tell he has a strong character. Today he showed this.

“We must be pleased because, to arrive in the semi-final and to play at Wembley is, for us, a source of great satisfaction. Above all for my players, for the work we are doing this season. I think this quarter-final will be with more balance. To play against United is not easy. For me, United have one of the best squads in the league, and they showed this also tonight.”