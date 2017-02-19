Jose Mourinho claimed that Chelsea are the favourites for next month’s FA Cup quarter-final because they are not suffering from the kind of fixture congestion that he believes is threatening to drag Manchester United down.

In the wake of a narrow 2-1 win at Blackburn, the United manager said his mind was too full of the club’s upcoming commitment to even think about a return to Stamford Bridge.

“I have no reaction,” he said. “I have to play St Etienne on Wednesday, I have to play the League Cup final on Sunday. I have to play hopefully another opponent in the Europa League. We have to fight for a top-four position in the Premier League.

“Chelsea can only think about the FA Cup because they are champions and have nothing else to fight for.”

Antonio Conte might disagree with Mourinho that his side are already champions but the Chelsea manager has every right to feel confident about overcoming United. The last time the two sides met in October, Chelsea’s 4-0 triumph at Stamford Bridge represented Mourinho’s heaviest league defeat of his managerial career. Manchester United have won twice at Stamford Bridge in 15 years.

1/22 Jason Steele – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of important saves throughout, but was beaten by Rashford and Ibrahimovic.

2/22 Jason Lowe – 6 out of 10 His sliding tackles were on point and he stopped a number of United attacks.

3/22 Gordon Greer – 5 out of 10 Caught out of position at times and failed to keep up with the pace of the United forwards.

4/22 Darragh Lenihan – 6 out of 10 He held his own out there against a class opposition. Used possession well when he had the opportunity.

5/22 Derrick Williams – 6 out of 10 Drifted in and out of the game at times – failed to make a real impact.

6/22 Liam Feeney – 7 out of 10 His lightning pace caused United problems and he relentlessly pumped balls into the box.

7/22 Danny Guthrie – 5 out of 10 Did not create any chances going forward and he continued to back out of challenges throughout.

8/22 Charlie Mulgrew – 6 out of 10 His over-the-top through balls were opening the United defence. He worked relentlessly.

9/22 Craig Conway – 7 out of 10 When he ran at the United players, he caused problems. He oozed confidence in possession.

10/22 Marvin Emnes – 7 out of 10 He assisted Graham’s opener and make a nuisance of himself throughout.

11/22 Danny Graham – 6 out of 10 His opener gave Blackburn a lease of life, but it wasn’t enough to secure them their place in the quarter finals.

12/22 Sergio Romero – 6 out of 10 Could not do anything to deny Graham’s goal. Aside from that, he made a few vital saves.

13/22 Ashley Young – 7 out of 10 Looked exceptional going forward. Pacey, used possession well and his deliveries were tremendous.

14/22 Chris Smalling – 5 out of 10 Made a number of mistakes throughout – was caught napping for first goal.

15/22 Marcos Rojo – 6 out of 10 He covered well, looked alert and kept his shape well at the back.

16/22 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Feeney caused him problems, but he dealt with them relatively well and defended bravely.

17/22 Ander Herrera – 6 out of 10 He looked menacing going forward and he continued to thread balls through to the forwards.

18/22 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10 His long balls opened up the Blackburn side, he tracked back well and his work rate was faultless.

19/22 Jesse Lingard – 5 out of 10 It was a quiet display for a man of such quality, but he did show glimpses of excellence going forward.

20/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 8 out of 10 His moment of magic created the first goal and he continued to create chances throughout.

21/22 Anthony Martial – 5 out of 10 He was incredibly quiet in the first half and was subbed in the second as a result.

22/22 Marcus Rashford – 7 out of 10 He took his goal in sublime style and continued to make a menace of himself throughout.

While Mourinho had been critical of his players in the wake of Thursday’s 3-0 win over St Etienne in the Europa League, he thought Saturday’s shocks that saw Burnley and Leicester eliminated by Lincoln and Millwall had concentrated United’s minds against a side that are 23rd in the Championship.

“They really felt it was a difficult match,” he said. “What happened yesterday with every Premier League team finding itself in a difficult situation made them more alert. The players knew it would be difficult and they came with the right attitude.