Manchester United have forced bitter rivals Liverpool into an embarrassing Twitter edit after equalling their record trophy haul with their EFL Cup victory over Southampton on Sunday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice, including a last-gasp header to hand Jose Mourinho his first major trophy as Red Devils boss.

That goal brought United level on 41 major trophies with Liverpool, who previously stood alone as England’s most successful club with 18 league titles, seven FA Cups, eight League Cups, five European Cups and three Uefa Cups.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's incredible 15-year trophy streak







1/16 Ajax, 2001/02 Eredivisie, KNVB Cup Getty

2/16 Ajax, 2002/03 Johan Cruyff Shield Getty

3/16 Ajax, 2003/04 Eredivisie Getty

4/16 Juventus, 2004/05 Serie A (later revoked due to Calciopoli scandal) Getty

5/16 Juventus, 2005/06 Serie A (later revoked due to Calciopoli scandal) Getty

6/16 Internazionale, 2006/07 Serie A, Supercoppa Italiana Getty

7/16 Internazionale, 2007/08 Serie A Getty

8/16 Internazionale, 2008/09 Serie A, Supercoppa Italiana Getty

9/16 Barcelona, 2009/10 La Liga, Supercoppa de Espana, Super Cup, Club World Cup Getty

10/16 Milan, 2010/11 Serie A Getty

11/16 Milan, 2011/12 Supercoppa Italiana Getty

12/16 Paris Saint-Germain, 2012/13 Ligue 1 Getty

13/16 Paris Saint-Germain, 2013/14 Ligue 1, Coupe de la Ligue, Trophee des Champions Getty

14/16 Paris Saint-Germain, 2014/15 Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la LIgue, Trophee des Champions Getty

15/16 Paris Saint-Germain, 2015/16 Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la LIgue, Trophee des Champions Getty

16/16 Manchester United, 2016/17 EFL Cup, Community Shield Getty

United, on the other hand, have 20 league titles, 12 FA Cup wins, five League Cups, three European Cups and one Cup Winners’ Cup.

Liverpool’s Twitter bio previously read “Official worldwide account of Liverpool FC, England’s most successful club with 41 major trophies #LFC”.

However, they were forced to edit it to “Official worldwide account of Liverpool FC #LFC” following United’s latest trophy triumph, after their FA Cup win at the end of last season brought them to within one trophy of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool's old bio (Twitter: @LFC)

The Reds changed it hours before the EFL Cup final (Twitter: @LFC)

United could still overtake Liverpool completely this season, with their involvement in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Arsenal are third on the list with 28 major trophies, with Chelsea and Aston Villa rounding off the top five.

It was also a record afternoon for Mourinho himself, as he became the first boss in the history of Manchester United to lift a major trophy in his first season as manager.