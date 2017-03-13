Michael Carrick has insisted Manchester United are not viewing their trip to Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter final as a revenge mission.

The Red Devils were thrashed on their trip to Stamford Bridge earlier in the season as Jose Mourinho’s return ended in an embarrassing 4-0 win for the Blues.

United have only lost once domestically since that defeat – a 2-1 second-leg defeat to Hull in the EFL Cup – but have remained in sixth in the Premier League while Chelsea have established themselves as champions elect.

But Carrick insisted it is just a one-off game and the October defeat is not in the Manchester United players’ minds.

“You can’t say we’ve got a score to settle. There’s plenty has happened over the years so it’s just a new game and a chance for us to go further in the competition and they will say the same,” said Carrick.

“It is a massive game, a one-off game, so we’re looking forward to it. We’re in pretty good form ourselves and they are obviously having a great season so far in the Premier League.

“We’ve lost only one in 28 games now since that Chelsea defeat so we’ve had a good run of form.

“They have gone on a great run so you’ve got to respect what they have done. It’s not easy in this league to go on such a run.

“We’ve gone on a good run ourselves but we’ve just had too many draws at home and that has killed us.

“We feel that we are getting closer but you have got to respect them, they are a good team, they are well drilled, and they have been able to field pretty much the same team all season which I think has helped them.

"And they have not had European competition to worry about.

“But they still had to go out and get the results and they’ve done that so you have still got to respect them for that.”