Paul Scholes believes Wayne Rooney-inspired Manchester United can still win the Premier League title

Paul Scholes has hailed Wayne Rooney after the Manchester United striker equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's record of 249 goals to become the club's joint-leading goalscorer of all-time.

The former United midfielder also explained why he believes that his old club can challenge Premier League leaders Chelsea and win the title.

Rooney opened the scoring in the seventh minute of United's comfortable 4-0 FA Cup third round win over Reading, turning in Juan Mata's cross on the volley with his knee.

The 31-year-old club captain went close to scoring again and claiming the record for himself, but failed to convert several chances in the second half.

Scholes, a United team-mate of Rooney's for nine years during his playing career, praised the striker's “hunger” after the game and identified when he would like to see Rooney score his 250th.

“It's a great achievement, we said that at half-time,” Scholes said, while working as an analyst on BT Sport.

Manchester United vs Reading player ratings







21 show all Manchester United vs Reading player ratings







































1/21 Sergio Romero – 5 out of 10 It was an incredibly easy day at the office for Romero, who remained untested throughout.

2/21 Ashley Young – 6 out of 10 It was a disciplined display, with his attacking nature causing problems for the Reading defence down the right.

3/21 Chris Smalling – 7 out of 10 Battled relentlessly and created a number of chances from his clearances at the back.

4/21 Marcos Rojo – 5 out of 10 Was subbed in the early stages of the game due to an injury.

5/21 Daley Blind – 5 out of 10 Was beat by McCleary on occasions, but aside from that he did make a number of crucial interceptions and challenges

6/21 Marouane Fellani – 6 out of 10 He battled persistently in the middle of the park which broke down Reading’s moves at times.

7/21 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10 Provided service up to the United forwards throughout and his experience was visible out there. He led by example.

8/21 Juan Mata – 7 out of 10 He was a key element to almost every United attack, but his shooting needs improve significantly.

9/21 Wayne Rooney – 9 out of 10 His early goal made club history and his performance today reflected this. He was energetic, determined and created numerous chances. He was a joy to watch.

10/21 Anthony Martial – 8 out of 10 His fine run of form continued today, with his pace proving unbearable for the Reading defence. He deserved his goal and created a number of United moves.

11/21 Marcus Rashford – 9 out of 10 The young prospect again proved his worth in the starting 11 today, with his unforgiving pace, clever runs and tantalising touches when in possession.

12/21 Ali Al-Habsi – 5 out of 10 It was a tough day for the 35-year-old who was under constant pressure from the off, but there is no excuse for his mistake that gave them their fourth goal.

13/21 Chris Gunter - 5 out of 10 Made a number of crucial tackles, but as the skipper, he should have done more to raise the tempo and determination of his side.

14/21 Liam Moore – 5 out of 10 For a man of such ability, it was a tiresome performance today. He created very few chances and made a habit of losing possession.

15/21 Joey Van Den Berg – 6 out of 10 It was a disciplined display from the 35-year-old, but he was outplayed in the middle of the field at times.

16/21 Tyler Blackett – 5 out of 10 Failed to make any real impact on the game against his former club, despite confident talk prior to the game.

17/21 Danny Williams – 6 out of 10 He battled relentlessly, sparking a particular feud with Fellaini. The 27-year-old appeared to be a well-needed influence in the Reading side.

18/21 George Evans – 7 out of 10 The youngster showed glimpses of brilliance today, with clever through balls and a number of impressive touches.

19/21 Garath McCleary – 7 out of 10 Even when his side was battling a four-goal deficit, he continued to charge forward and attempt his skilful runs. He caused United problems at times.

20/21 Liam Kelly – 6 out of 10 He looked comfortable and composed in possession. He created chances for the visitors and proved himself to be a promising prospect.

21/21 Yann Kermorgant – 5 out of 10 He lacked any kind of service, so was unable to show his ability. The United defence simply played him out of the game.

“He's been a sensational player for this football club, won many trophies, and the thing that most impresses me is that he's been here for so long but the hunger, the desire is still there.

“I thought today he was very good,” Scholes added. “He looked sharp, he had great movement, his touch was very good, his all-round game was brilliant. Let's hope he breaks that record against Liverpool.”

Scholes went on to claim that Jose Mourinho's United now have the momentum to challenge for the Premier League title, having won each of their last seven games in all competitions.

United are currently 10 points behind league leaders Chelsea, but as the top flight's form team, Scholes believes they are more than capable of bridging the gap, starting with victory against Liverpool at Old Trafford on 15 January.



“If United win (against Liverpool) they could be back in championship race, I really think so,” he said, having claimed that Mourinho's side look like 'the real Manchester United' again before kick-off.

“I don’t think Chelsea are that convincing. City are having their own problems, and if United beat Liverpool next week I think they’re right back in it.”