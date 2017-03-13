Marcus Rashford has overcome a bout of illness to lead the line for Manchester United against Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter final.

The 19-year-old was expected to miss the tie but travelled to London separately from the rest of the squad by train.

Rashford is the only striker available to manager Jose Mourinho as he returns to Stamford Bridge for the second time since being sacked – the first was a 4-0 defeat earlier this season.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Five memorable matches







5 show all Chelsea vs Manchester United: Five memorable matches







1/5 Chelsea 3 Manchester United 1 January 19, 2014: Samuel Eto’o rolled back the years against David Moyes’ United to become one of a very exclusive group to have scored a Premier League hat-trick against the Red Devils. Getty Images

2/5 Chelsea 2 Manchester United 3 October 28, 2012: Javier Hernandez was the match-winner as Branislav Ivanovic and Fernando Torres saw red in the last time United beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Man Utd via Getty Images

3/5 Chelsea 5 Manchester United 4 October 31, 2012: Only coming three days after their previous encounter and this time in the League Cup. The game went to extra time thanks to a 90th-minute Hazard penalty before Daniel Sturridge and Ramires secured the win for the Blues. Getty Images

4/5 Chelsea 3 Manchester United 0 April 29, 2006: Chelsea emulated United in become only the second team to retain the Premier League title as William Gallas, Joe Cole and Ricardo Carvalho secured the win for Jose Mourinho’s side. AFP/Getty Images

5/5 Chelsea 0 Manchester United 3 April 20, 2002: Paul Scholes, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer all scored in a dominant performance as United marched to their third consecutive Premier League title. Getty Images

Mourinho has opted to combat Chelsea’s 3-4-3 formation by playing five at the back, as he did against Rostov last Thursday, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ashley Young supporting Rashford.

Luke Shaw failed to make the matchday squad again as Mourinho decided to go with Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian as his two wing-backs either side of a three-man central defence of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo.

Antonio Conte has made two changes to his title-chasing Chelsea as Nemanja Matic and Willian replace Cesc Fabregas and Pedro respectively.

Manchester United team: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Rojo, Darmian, Herrera, Pogba, Young Mkhitaryan, Rashford.

Chelsea team: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso, Willian, Hazard, Costa.