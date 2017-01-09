Jose Mourinho has said it is “unfair” to compare new Hull boss Marco Silva to himself, ahead of Manchester United’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg against the Tigers on Tuesday.

Silva replaced former United assistant manager Mike Phelan last week and won his first game in charge on Saturday – a 2-0 win at home to Swansea in the FA Cup third round.

The 39-year-old is often likened to Mourinho given the similar starts to their careers, with Silva beginning his managerial career at Portuguese side Estoril, while the former Chelsea boss began with fellow minnows Leiria.

While Mourinho then went on to manage Porto, where he won the Uefa Cup and the Champions League in consecutive seasons, his compatriot took control of Sporting Lisbon and won the Taca de Portugal.

However, that is where the similarities end as Silva was sacked and then had a one-season spell at Olympiacos, with Mourinho going on to become one of the world’s most decorated coaches.

This has not stopped Silva earning the tag of a ‘mini Mourinho’, but the Red Devils boss insists the comparison is not good for the Portuguese.

"I don't think it is good for Marco to be compared with me,” Mourinho said. “I don't think it's good for him.

"I don’t think it's fair but I can see a similar start of career because he was in a small club, Estoril, before he moved to Sporting.

"I was in a small club, Leiria, before I moved to Porto, so we had a similar start in Portugal.

Both Mourinho and Silva cut their teeth at small Portuguese clubs (PA)

"He did well and I see him as an intelligent guy with a good attitude.

"I really wish him well but not a good start - he has to lose three matches [against Manchester United]."

Mourinho was complimentary of his EFL Cup rival’s education in the game, winning trophies wherever he has gone, but warned trying to save Hull from relegation will be a tough job.

Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are set to return for the semi-final ( Getty )

“His formation was good,” he added. “Started from below, not given a top job immediately, did well in a small job. He goes to Sporting. He won cup and finished second, goes to Greece and is champion. He is very stable.

“In spite of him being so young he is experienced. He is mature. I look forward. I would love him to do well. But it is hard to jump from the bottom of the league.

Mourinho is expected to name a strong team against Hull as the likes of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic – who both sat out the 4-0 drubbing of Reading – returning to the side.