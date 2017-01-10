Despite a victory which should ensure Manchester United make the League Cup final, Jose Mourinho said he was dissatisfied with himself, his players – and the Manchester United fans.

The Manchester United manager argued that against Liverpool on Sunday his players and the club’s supporters would have to produce more than the complacent football and the lacklustre atmosphere he claimed marred the 2-0 win over Hull in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final.

Asked if the mood at Old Trafford had been complacent, Mourinho said: “Yes, maybe I did not do my job to prepare the players for the game, maybe there should have been more tension but the players have to improve and I am sorry to say that the fans have to improve for a big match on Sunday.

“I always think we are responsible for the way the fans participate in our games. It is our responsibility. It you play very well and enthusiastically, the fans come to the pitch and play with us. When we don’t play with emotion or intensity, then they don’t.

“We have amazing fans and I can only say good things about them; they were supporting us when things were not good earlier in the season but Sunday is a special match for us. My invitation to Manchester United fans is: ‘don’t come to the theatre, come and play with us.’”

Mourinho confessed that much of United’s play, especially in the first half, had been far too slow. “It complicates things,” he said. “There was always one more touch or one more second to delay the decision and we lost some very important chances.”

Although Manchester United lost their last League Cup semi-final, when David Moyes’s side somehow failed to overcome Sunderland, the two players signed by Moyes – Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini - combined to score the goals that, barring an extraordinary turnaround in the second leg on Humberside, should see them through to Wembley.

For Mata it was another fine performance in an outstanding season. However, when Fellaini scored what should prove to be the decisive second goal, he ran over to embrace his manager. During Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Tottenham last month, Fellaini was jeered as he warmed up.

Mourinho celebrates Fellaini's late goal to put United 2-0 ahead ( Getty )

“Yes he was booed and that is why I am here – to support the players who are in a difficult situation,” said Mourinho. “But he has a strong mentality and he was not afraid to go back on to the pitch. He played phenomenally in the FA Cup against Reading and he has changed the dynamic with the fans.”

Mourinho said that Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who missed the semi-final with illness, should be fit to face Liverpool but said he doubted Marcos Rojo would be fit enough for the game. He also expressed his regret that Morgan Schneiderlin was leaving the club to join Everton for a £22m fee.

“I am sad and happy because he could have been an option for us in midfield,” he said. “But this is what he wants to do – he wants to play – and he has been a very good professional.”