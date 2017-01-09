Jose Mourinho will field his leading men against Hull City in Tuesday night’s League Cup semi-final as he bids to win his first trophy as Manchester United manager.

Ahead of schedule, the Portuguese confirmed that Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Antonio Valencia and Ander Herrera will all see recalls.

The quartet were rested for the FA cup match against Reading at the weekend, which saw United run out 4-0 winners thanks to a late brace from Marcus Rashford and a record equalling goal from Wayne Rooney.

“I play with the players that didn't play [against Reading],” he said.

“It's easy to know our team - Zlatan, Pogba, Herrera, Valencia. The guys that didn't play today”

However, there will be a late fitness tests for Luke Shaw and Marcos Rojo, as Mourinho stated that the Argentine defender is suffering from muscle problems and might not risk a defender in good form.

“I don't know what the damage is,” he added. “We have to wait a little bit. A muscle is a muscle and you're always afraid of it but let's see what is going on.”

Mourinho will be looking to defeat his ‘kid friend’, Marco Silva, the new Hull City manager.

Silva is expected to make few changes to the side that defeated Swansea City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The former Sporting Lisbon boss will be hoping that captain and second highest club goal scorer Michael Dawson is fully fit after injuring his shoulder against the Swans.

“I hope it is possible that Michael can play in the next game, but we will talk to the doctors first,” Silva said.

Predicted line-ups:

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Blind; Fellaini, Herrera, Pogba; Martial, Ibrahimovic, Mkhitaryan.

Hull City: Jakupovic; Meyler, Livermore, Dawson, Robertson; Henriksen, Huddlestone, Mason, Clucas; Snodgrass; Diomande.