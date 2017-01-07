  1. Sport
Manchester United vs Reading player ratings: Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford star at Old Trafford

Was Rooney's record strike enough to earn him man of the match status?

Manchester United vs Reading player ratings

  • 1/21 Sergio Romero – 5 out of 10

    It was an incredibly easy day at the office for Romero, who remained untested throughout.

  • 2/21 Ashley Young – 6 out of 10

    It was a disciplined display, with his attacking nature causing problems for the Reading defence down the right.

  • 3/21 Chris Smalling – 7 out of 10

    Battled relentlessly and created a number of chances from his clearances at the back.

  • 4/21 Marcos Rojo – 5 out of 10

    Was subbed in the early stages of the game due to an injury.

  • 5/21 Daley Blind – 5 out of 10

    Was beat by McCleary on occasions, but aside from that he did make a number of crucial interceptions and challenges

  • 6/21 Marouane Fellani – 6 out of 10

    He battled persistently in the middle of the park which broke down Reading’s moves at times.

  • 7/21 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10

    Provided service up to the United forwards throughout and his experience was visible out there. He led by example.

  • 8/21 Juan Mata – 7 out of 10

    He was a key element to almost every United attack, but his shooting needs improve significantly.

  • 9/21 Wayne Rooney – 9 out of 10

    His early goal made club history and his performance today reflected this. He was energetic, determined and created numerous chances. He was a joy to watch.

  • 10/21 Anthony Martial – 8 out of 10

    His fine run of form continued today, with his pace proving unbearable for the Reading defence. He deserved his goal and created a number of United moves.

  • 11/21 Marcus Rashford – 9 out of 10

    The young prospect again proved his worth in the starting 11 today, with his unforgiving pace, clever runs and tantalising touches when in possession.

  • 12/21 Ali Al-Habsi – 5 out of 10

    It was a tough day for the 35-year-old who was under constant pressure from the off, but there is no excuse for his mistake that gave them their fourth goal.

  • 13/21 Chris Gunter - 5 out of 10

    Made a number of crucial tackles, but as the skipper, he should have done more to raise the tempo and determination of his side.

  • 14/21 Liam Moore – 5 out of 10

    For a man of such ability, it was a tiresome performance today. He created very few chances and made a habit of losing possession.

  • 15/21 Joey Van Den Berg – 6 out of 10

    It was a disciplined display from the 35-year-old, but he was outplayed in the middle of the field at times.

  • 16/21 Tyler Blackett – 5 out of 10

    Failed to make any real impact on the game against his former club, despite confident talk prior to the game.

  • 17/21 Danny Williams – 6 out of 10

    He battled relentlessly, sparking a particular feud with Fellaini. The 27-year-old appeared to be a well-needed influence in the Reading side.

  • 18/21 George Evans – 7 out of 10

    The youngster showed glimpses of brilliance today, with clever through balls and a number of impressive touches.

  • 19/21 Garath McCleary – 7 out of 10

    Even when his side was battling a four-goal deficit, he continued to charge forward and attempt his skilful runs. He caused United problems at times.

  • 20/21 Liam Kelly – 6 out of 10

    He looked comfortable and composed in possession. He created chances for the visitors and proved himself to be a promising prospect.

  • 21/21 Yann Kermorgant – 5 out of 10

    He lacked any kind of service, so was unable to show his ability. The United defence simply played him out of the game.

Wayne Rooney moved level with Sir Bobby Charlton as Manchester United's all-time top scorer, setting Jose Mourinho's men on the way to an eighth successive win in a one-sided FA Cup clash with Reading.

A long-standing air of inevitability made way for collective joy as Old Trafford stood in unison to celebrate the 249th United goal by one of the club's greatest players.

Charlton, rather fittingly, was chief among those marking Rooney's historic moment just seven minutes into a comfortable 4-0 victory against Reading, taking United's winning run to eight matches in all competitions.

Rooney, Rashford and Martial help United ease past Reading

However, that form and the FA Cup holders' progress from the third round were mere side notes, as their 31-year-old captain at last drew level with Charlton's scoring record.

Rooney's effort off his knee was unorthodox but historic, turning home Juan Mata's cross on his 543rd appearance to the delight of team-mates and the Old Trafford faithful.

Anthony Martial, whose quick feet were key in the England captain's opener, quickly added a second via a slight deflection and Reading manager Jaap Stam was fortunate that his former club were not out of sight by half-time.

United managed 18 shots in the first half - more than any opening period under Mourinho this term - and Marcus Rashford's brace added gloss to scoreline after the break, tucking home smartly and capitalising on Ali Al Habsi's gaffe for his first goals since September 24.

Scroll through the gallery above to the The Independent’s player ratings for the game.

Additional reporting by PA.

