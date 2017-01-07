Wayne Rooney moved level with Sir Bobby Charlton as Manchester United's all-time top scorer, setting Jose Mourinho's men on the way to an eighth successive win in a one-sided FA Cup clash with Reading.

A long-standing air of inevitability made way for collective joy as Old Trafford stood in unison to celebrate the 249th United goal by one of the club's greatest players.

Charlton, rather fittingly, was chief among those marking Rooney's historic moment just seven minutes into a comfortable 4-0 victory against Reading, taking United's winning run to eight matches in all competitions.

However, that form and the FA Cup holders' progress from the third round were mere side notes, as their 31-year-old captain at last drew level with Charlton's scoring record.

Rooney's effort off his knee was unorthodox but historic, turning home Juan Mata's cross on his 543rd appearance to the delight of team-mates and the Old Trafford faithful.

Anthony Martial, whose quick feet were key in the England captain's opener, quickly added a second via a slight deflection and Reading manager Jaap Stam was fortunate that his former club were not out of sight by half-time.

United managed 18 shots in the first half - more than any opening period under Mourinho this term - and Marcus Rashford's brace added gloss to scoreline after the break, tucking home smartly and capitalising on Ali Al Habsi's gaffe for his first goals since September 24.

Additional reporting by PA.