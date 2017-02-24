Key information…

Manchester United and Southampton meet in the final of the EFL Cup at Wembley on Sunday 26 February, with the game kicking off at 4.30pm.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports 1, with the programme beginning at 3.45pm.

Predicted line-ups…

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Shaw, Blind, Bailly, Valencia; Pogba, Herrera; Martial, Rooney, Lingard; Ibrahimovic.

Southampton (4-2-3-1): Forster; Targett, Van Dijk, Yoshida, Cedric; Romeu, Davis; Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Tadic; Gabbiadini.

Best stat…

From next season until 2020, the competition will be known as the Carabao Cup after a new sponsorship agreement was reached. The previous seven sponsors are Capital One, the Milk Marketing Board, Littlewoods, Rumblelows, Coca-Cola, Worthington and Carling.

It’s a big game for…

Mourinho has made no secret of his desire to win the EFL Cup ( Getty )

Jose Mourinho: The EFL Cup, in its various sponsored guises, has offered a route to trophies for Mourinho ever since his arrival into English football.

It brought the 'Special One' his first success having taken over at Chelsea for his first stint, and he collected another winners' medal having returned to Stamford Bridge.

Could he do the same thing at United? With the Premier League title seemingly out of reach, this could still prove to be the first in a hat-trick of trophies with the Red Devils still also alive in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Player to watch…

Gabbiadini is a man in form for Southampton ( Getty )

Manolo Gabbiadini: Southampton's £15million January signing from Napoli has hit the ground running.

Gabbiadini came in from Napoli with Puel desperate to add a natural goalscorer to his ranks and he has hit three goals in his first two Premier League appearances.

He could instantly write his name into the history books of Southampton if he can score the goals that fire the club to the EFL Cup at United's expense.

Form guide…

​Manchester United: DWWWWW

​Southampton: LWLLLW

Odds…

Manchester United to win: 5/6

Southampton to win: 29/10

Draw: 5/2