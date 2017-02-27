It was one of the great interviews of recent times in a player/journalist mixed zone. Full and unexpurgated, Zlatan Ibrahimovic on lions, his children, England and being 'old school'.

The EFL Cup hero, fresh from scoring his 87th-minute winner at Wembley on Sunday, gave journalists a unique insight into how he ended up at Manchester United, and whether he sees himself staying for another season.

Ibrahimovic already has 26 goals this season, with United fighting for trophies on two other fronts, and refused to put a figure on how many more he will get.

You look like you are 25?

I look good. I know I look good.

Ander Herrera said you have the body of a 28/29 year old…

OK. I feel fresh. I feel good. I feel like an animal.

Is this the most satisfying chapter of all in your career, as people had written off your chances in England?

It is special. Not about age. I was not worried about age because I know what I am able to do. It is because I am here in England. After all these years 'he didn't come and show himself here' but I came. And I came when people thought it was impossible for me to do what I am able to do. It feels good. I am enjoying it.

Did you come to England because people thought you couldn't do it?

The important thing is what I believed. What I predicted. That is exactly what I am doing.

Jose Mourinho said he wants Man United fans to camp outside your house to persuade you to extend!

I think in your career you have moments. I did not come to England before because it was not the moment. I came when I thought it was the moment and the moment was there. If we speak about the coach, England, the Premier League, the club has to thank him because he called me and asked me to come here, otherwise I would not have been here. Even my two kids wanted to see me play at United.

So will you stay?

Let's see what happens.

Did you say your kids wanted to see you play at Manchester United?

Yes. Because I had my mind somewhere else. Before everything was coming on top of the table, then Jose called. I have a special relationship with him. When he called it was basically, 'tell me what number I should wear'.

Did you ask your kids: ‘What should I do'?

My mind was not here. Then my kids started to bump my head and Jose called, then I am here.

Will you ask your kids if you should stay here and extend?

They are satisfied with what I am doing. But this time I am the boss, not them.

Who were you going to sign for before they and Mourinho intervened?

Somewhere else obviously. But things can change very fast.

How will you decide where you will be next season?

Let’s see what happens. I mean the moment, how I feel, the situation. We have another two months of the season to go, because according to many I could not do what I’ve been doing.

You keep referencing what was said historically - people are now saying what you are doing is amazing?

But what should they say? They have something else to say? I’m enjoying it.

Is there another country or manager you still want to play for?

No.

Do the club need to qualify for the Champions League for you to stay?

No, it’s not about that. I came here and the club wasn’t in the Champions League. So I it had nothing to do with the Champions League. So somebody made up a story that if they don’t qualify for the Champions League I will not extend. It has nothing to do with that.

Would you be confident though of repeating what you’ve done this season next season?

Do I need to do it? In my head I’m never satisfied - I always want more. I’m hungry to domore. That is my mentality. I’m not satisfied with what I’m doing – I always want more. This is my 32nd trophy. I’ve been in five different countries, I’ve been in the best clubs in the world and I’m repeating every year, what I am doing. This is another chapter in my career.

Would it be going downhill if you left United and played elsewhere?

For me or the club?!?

You!

No, no. I will stop on top. I will not play one game by being Ibrahimovic and for what I did before. If I don’t perform, if I don’t bring results, I will not play. I will not be like other players, playing because they make a great career and name and they are still playing because they are who they are. I will play as long as I can bring results.

Is one of big things you’ve lifted the standards in the dressing room?

I’m just trying to be myself. What I bring, I bring a package. I bring my experience from the other clubs I’ve been in, I bring what I have achieved, I bring for the one [person] that I am, people always say I’m difficult to handle and that I have a different character, but stillI won wherever i went. So who is the problem? The people who speaks or me?

How many goals can you get this season? You’ve got 26 – 40 maybe?

I’m objective. I will let you know when I am finished.

You’ve still got a lot of games left, though?

I will let you know when I am finished.

Is your fitness a natural fitness?

I’m an animal. I feel like a lion.

Is it the martial arts training you do?

No, no, no – I feel in good shape. I train hard. People who know me from the locker room know that I train very hard. I have an objective every season I go into. And to reach that objective I need to train hard and I need to suffer when I train that is how I achieve what I achieve. I’m from the old school where they work hard and get what they get from doing the hard work not like the new school where it is easy to get what you want.

Why are you like a lion?

I am a lion. I don’t want to be a lion.

Do you mean you’ve the hunger of a lion?

The lion is born a lion.

What does that mean?

It means I’m a lion! I never talk so much with journalists. I never stopped so long even for the French people.

You say you've got 32 medals what do you do with them - or this one?

It is in the museum. I have a house only for the medals!