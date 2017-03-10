Middlesbrough welcome Manchester City to the Riverside Stadium on Saturday as they bid to look to progress to the last eight of the FA Cup.

Aitor Karanka’s men are winless in 10 league games since Christmas but have beaten three lower-league sides in the FA Cup during that time.

City, in contrast, are unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions and are odds-on favourites to brush aside their hosts on Saturday.

When is it?

Kick-off is 12.15pm on Saturday, 11 March, at the Riverside Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

BT Sport 2 will be broadcasting the game. Coverage starts at 11.45am.

It’s a big game for…

Aitor Karanka. The pressure is on for the Middlesbrough boss as his side continues to languish at the bottom of the table, with just 22 points to their name. The Spaniard is in desperate need of a big performance against City and should his men progress, it could help inject some much-needed confidence and desire into the north-east club as their fight for survival rolls on.

The pressure is on (Getty)



Best stat…

Middlesbrough have knocked out Manchester City in four of their last five FA Cup meetings, most recently in the fourth round in 2014-15.

Player to watch…

Sergio Aguero. Since being recalled to Guardiola’s starting XI, Aguero has more than proved his worth to Catalan. He’s scored five goals in his last four games and, despite failing to find the net against Stoke, could be the man to fire City to success on Saturday, whether he starts for the side or makes an appearance off the bench.

Sergio Aguero is showing the hunger for goals that Pep Guardiola wants to see ( Getty )

Past three meetings…

Manchester City 1 Middlesbrough 1, Premier League, November 2016

Manchester City 0 Middlesbrough 2, FA Cup, January 2015

Middlesbrough 0 Manchester City 1, FA Cup, January 2010

Form guide…

Middlesbrough: LLWDLD

Manchester City: DWWWDW

Odds…

Middlesbrough to win: 7/1

Manchester City to win: 3/7

Draw: 37/10

