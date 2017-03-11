  1. Sport
Middlesbrough vs Manchester City player ratings: Leroy Sane stands out in comfortable win

Middlesbrough 0 Manchester City 2 player ratings

  • 1/22 Brad Guzan – 8 out of 10

    Made several vital saves and was under constant pressure throughout. Kept Boro in it at times.

  • 2/22 Antonio Barragan – 5 out of 10

    Struggled against the pace of Sane, which resulted in a number of City chances.

  • 3/22 Bernardo Espinosa – 5 out of 10

    Was replaced just after the interval due to injury. Had a mediocre first half at the back.

  • 4/22 Ben Gibson – 6 out of 10

    Held the shape well, but looked out-classed by the quality of the City strike force.

  • 5/22 Fabio – 7 out of 10

    Continued to charge up the pitch and had the confidence to go for goal when the opportunity arose.

  • 6/22 Marten De Roon – 5 out of 10

    Saw very little of the ball, but when he got the chance he did cause problems for the City defence.

  • 7/22 Adam Clayton – 6 out of 10

    Pumped deliveries up the field and attempted to create a lot of chances, but it did not always go his way today.

  • 8/22 Grant Leadbitter – 4 out of 10

    His temper let him down today. He was crashing into unnecessary challenges, not how a skipper should play.

  • 9/22 Adama Traore – 6 out of 10

    His build-up play is promising, but he always seems to lack the final product. Physically, he is excellent.

  • 10/22 Rudy Gestede – 5 out of 10

    Had to be subbed in the early stages due to injury. Prior to that, he was dominating in the air.

  • 11/22 Cristhian Stuani – 5 out of 10

    Failed to follow his man when marking defensively, which resulted in Boro loosing shape and looking unorganised.

  • 12/22 Claudio Bravo – 5 out of 10

    Had very little to do today, with little threat going forward from Boro.

  • 13/22 Pablo Zabaleta – 7 out of 10

    Defended well, but looked even better going forward. His assist to open the scoring was impeccable.

  • 14/22 John Stones – 6 out of 10

    Read the game well from the back. Also made a crucial goal-line clearance in the latter stages of the game.

  • 15/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 6 out of 10

    Boro lacked threat going forward, which helped him do his job with such ease at the back.

  • 16/22 Gael Clichy – 6 out of 10

    Worked well with Sane on the left and supplied an outlet for the attacking players.

  • 17/22 Yaya Toure – 7 out of 10

    The 33-year-old was in cruise control today. His vision, passing and ability to read the game allowed him to run the game from the middle.

  • 18/22 Raheem Sterling – 6 out of 10

    The Boro defence were struggling with his speed and deliveries into the danger zone.

  • 19/22 Kevin De Bruyne – 7 out of 10

    Was a key element to almost every City move. He was pumping balls into the feet of the wingers and this was opening up the Boro back four.

  • 20/22 David Silva – 7 out of 10

    Another top display from the Spaniard. His goal opened the scoring, but arguably he should have had three or four goals today.

  • 21/22 Leroy Sane – 8 out of 10

    His speed and skill caused endless issues today for Boro, especially Barragan. His assist sealed the second goal and it’s a shocked he’s not on the scoresheet himself.

  • 22/22 Sergio Aguero – 6 out of 10

    Aside from his goal, it was a relatively quiet display from Aguero. However, scoring is his job and he did that today.

Sergio Aguero's sixth goal in five matches eased Manchester City into the FA Cup semi-finals as Middlesbrough's game resistance was finally broken.

Trailing after just three minutes to David Silva's opener, relegation-threatened Boro rallied and survived a second-half onslaught until Aguero's 24th strike of the season with 23 minutes remaining eventually extinguished any hope of a fightback.

It was no more than City deserved and they can now turn their attention to Wednesday night's Champions League trip to Monaco with manager Pep Guardiola knowing they may have to be a little more clinical than they were at the Riverside Stadium.

  • Read more

City's season-defining week gets off to best possible start at Boro

Opposite number Aitor Karanka could take heart from a spirited display by his team with keeper Brad Guzan making a series of fine saves, but the fact remains that they were once again unable to score against top-flight opposition, something they have managed only three times since December 17.

