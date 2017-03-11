Sergio Aguero's sixth goal in five matches eased Manchester City into the FA Cup semi-finals as Middlesbrough's game resistance was finally broken.

Trailing after just three minutes to David Silva's opener, relegation-threatened Boro rallied and survived a second-half onslaught until Aguero's 24th strike of the season with 23 minutes remaining eventually extinguished any hope of a fightback.

It was no more than City deserved and they can now turn their attention to Wednesday night's Champions League trip to Monaco with manager Pep Guardiola knowing they may have to be a little more clinical than they were at the Riverside Stadium.

Opposite number Aitor Karanka could take heart from a spirited display by his team with keeper Brad Guzan making a series of fine saves, but the fact remains that they were once again unable to score against top-flight opposition, something they have managed only three times since December 17.

How did we rate the players? Take a look at the gallery at the top of this article to find out.

Do you agree with our ratings? Who was your man of the match? Let us know in the comments.