Welcome to the third round of the EFL Cup as the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City all look to book themselves a spot in the fourth round.
We'll be covering every goal and update from all eight of tonight's clashes so make sure to stay tuned.
Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea were the top teams to progress to the fourth round from yesterday evening's clashes.
Both Liverpool and Arsenal strolled to victory, beating Derby and Nottingham Forest respectively, but Chelsea made hard work of their game as they fought back from two down to win 4-2 against fellow Premier League opponents Leicester.
Tonight's fixtures:
- Fulham 1-1 Bristol City
- Northampton 1-1 Manchester United
- QPR 0-0 Sunderland
- Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace
- Swansea 0-0 Manchester City
- West Ham 0-0 Accrington Stanley
- Stoke 1-0 Hull
- Tottenham 1-0 Gillingham
Follow the latest below
Please allow a moment for the blog to load...
Yesterday's results:
Bournemouth 2 Preston 3 (AET)
Brighton 1 Reading 2
Derby 0 Liverpool 3
Everton 0 Norwich 2
Leeds 1 Blackburn 0
Leicester 2 Chelsea 4 (AET)
Newcastle 2 Wolves 0
Nottingham Forest 0 Arsenal 4
- More about:
- EFL Cup
- Manchester United
- Swansea City
- Sunderland AFC
- Southampton Fc
- Hull FC
- Manchester City
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Stoke City