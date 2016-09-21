Welcome to the third round of the EFL Cup as the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City all look to book themselves a spot in the fourth round.

We'll be covering every goal and update from all eight of tonight's clashes so make sure to stay tuned.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea were the top teams to progress to the fourth round from yesterday evening's clashes.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal strolled to victory, beating Derby and Nottingham Forest respectively, but Chelsea made hard work of their game as they fought back from two down to win 4-2 against fellow Premier League opponents Leicester.

Tonight's fixtures:

Fulham 1-1 Bristol City

Northampton 1-1 Manchester United

QPR 0-0 Sunderland

Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace

Swansea 0-0 Manchester City

West Ham 0-0 Accrington Stanley

Stoke 1-0 Hull

Tottenham 1-0 Gillingham

Yesterday's results:

Bournemouth 2 Preston 3 (AET)

Brighton 1 Reading 2

Derby 0 Liverpool 3

Everton 0 Norwich 2

Leeds 1 Blackburn 0

Leicester 2 Chelsea 4 (AET)

Newcastle 2 Wolves 0

Nottingham Forest 0 Arsenal 4