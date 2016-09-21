Having suffered three back-to-back defeats, the pressure is on for an out of sorts Manchester United side. After losing to Manchester City, Feyenoord and Watford all within the space of 11 days, defeat to League One side Northampton Town would add insult to injury and place Jose Mourinho under further scrutiny. Could we be in store for another major upset?

It’s a big game for…

Jose Mourinho. On account of his behaviour in recent weeks, the Portuguese is straining under the pressure of salvaging Manchester United after three seasons in the wilderness. Mourinho has already begun openly criticising his own players while refusing to take responsibility for his team’s failings – as he did at Chelsea in his final months as manager.

Another loss at the Sixfields Stadium on Wednesday night would further compound an already troublesome period for the 53-year-old.

Best stat…

Northampton have never beaten Manchester United. However, while this may be the case, United have been knocked out of the League Cup by lower league opposition in each of the past two seasons (by MK Dons and Middlesbrough) which certainly bodes well for the Cobblers.

Remember when…

United put eight past Northampton during an FA Cup encounter in 1970. George Best grabbed the vast majority of the goals scoring six himself.

Player to watch…

Marcus Rashford. While United may have dipped in form in recent week, the 18-year-old has continued to impress. With so much potential and promise, Rashford has a lot to offer the club – but only if Mourinho puts his faith in him. If the youngster can impress again on Wednesday night – he’s expected to lead the United frontline again – he can hope to cement himself a permanent spot for the side.

Predicted line-ups…

Northampton: Smith, Moloney, Diamond, Nyatanga, Buchanan, Beautyman, McCourt, Taylor, Anderson, Revell, Gorre.

Manchester United: De Gea, Darmian, Blind, Smalling, Rojo, Carrick, Schneiderlin, Lingard, Mata, Depay, Rashford.

Form guide…

Northampton: LWWWD

Manchester United: LLLWW

Vital information…

KICK-OFF: 19:45

TV: Live on Sky Sports 1

Odds…

Northampton Town: 10/1

Manchester United: 2/7

Draw: 9/2

(William Hill)

