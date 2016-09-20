Welcome to The Independent's live coverage of the EFL Cup third round as Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester City all continue the road to Wembley.

Tonight's fixtures:

Bournemouth vs Preston

Brighton vs Reading

Derby vs Liverpool

Everton vs Norwich

Leeds vs Blackburn

Leicester vs Chelsea

Newcastle vs Wolves

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

Few members of the Arsenal alumni stir mixed feelings quite like Nicklas Bendtner. The Danish striker, now at Championship outfit Nottingham Forest, is preparing to face his former employers when the Gunners travel to the City Ground on Tuesday night.

In a third-round draw laden with potential upsets, the script has been written for Bendtner to fire the winner against Arsene Wenger’s men in the East Midlands. “I’m really looking forward to a great match in a sold-out stadium, I’m sure there’s going to be a great atmosphere,” he said on Monday.

He added: “I will celebrate if I score tomorrow night but I won’t go crazy. I have a lot of love and respect for Arsenal as a club. I want to look to the future not the past. I know I haven’t yet fulfilled my potential but now is the time to move forward.” It may be a case of going back to the future for Bendtner this week.

There is a mural in Leicester city centre which immortalises every one of their Premier League title-winning heroes of last season. Shortly after N’Golo Kante, the midfielder hustler who powered their march to the summit, left for Chelsea this summer, a group of supporters indelicately changed the ‘a’ in his name for another letter in the alphabet.

Amid a small contingent, there is a feeling that Kante broke the ‘Band of Brothers’ code at Leicester by giving into the temptations offered to him by Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge. The Foxes have struggled to replace the Frenchman this term with Daniel Amartay deputising in the role at present.

Kante returns to his old stomping ground this Tuesday as Chelsea take on the champions in one of the standout ties of this third-round draw. Leicester, who have the Champions League to focus on, are expected to field a weakened team for the visit of Conte’s side. The guests, meanwhile, have a rare free hit at the EFL Cup if they wish to take it. It’s an odd reversal of fortunes but Kante remains at the centre of things.