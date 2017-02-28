Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted he remains undecided on whether Willy Caballero or Claudio Bravo will start against Huddersfield in Wednesday night's FA Cup fifth-round replay.

Bravo, who was controversially signed as a replacement for England No 1 Joe Hart earlier this season, has endured a difficult first season at the Etihad Stadium.

Making an average of 1.37 saves per games and with just four clean sheets to his name, the former Barcelona player is one of the worst performing goalkeepers in the league.

Since City's clash with Tottenham last month Bravo has featured just once for Guardiola, starring in the side's disappointing 0-0 draw against Huddersfield in the FA Cup fifth-round, with Caballero establishing himself ahead of the Chilean.

But speaking ahead of his side's FA Cup replay with Huddersfield, Guardiola revealed he's yet to make his mind up on who will start.

“I have to think about it after training and in the morning," he said. "I decide from what I see and game by game."

“I have to think about it, not just with our goalkeepers.

“We were one week out. It is not how tired they are, more a final against one team who impressed a lot when we played there.

“They are top of the Championship and sometimes teams top of the Championship are stronger than some of the teams in the Premier League.”

Bravo has faced extensive criticism for his performances across all competitions in the league so far.

Speaking in the wake of City's 4-0 humiliation by Everton last month, pundit Phil Neville said: "It looks like people are playing City and thinking if they hit the target, they will score.

"It is not even as if they are all going into the corners of the net - he is being beaten in the central areas of his goal too."

Meanwhile, Guardiola confirmed that defender Vincent Kompany has not yet recovered from a leg injury and will not be available for tomorrow's clash.

“He is much better but not tomorrow,” said City’s manager. “Soon.”

On whether Kompany will play for the remainder of the season, Guardiola added: “Yeah, definitely.”