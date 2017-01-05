It’s a big game for…

Hector Bellerin: He was run ragged in his last game against Bournemouth where he was at fault for two of the goals. The Spanish full-back will have to put in a good display here to claim his spot for the next league game against Swansea, next weekend.

Best stat…

0: These are the only two clubs in English football history to go a season without losing a single game. Preston North End achieving the feat in 1889 whilst Arsenal completed it in 2004.

Remember when…

The two teams faced each other in an FA Cup tie back in 1999, where Arsenal came back from 2-0 down to triumph 4-2. A quick-fire double from Kurt Nogan sent the Lilywhites racing in to a 2-0 lead but Luis Boa Morte struck before half time. Emmanuel Petit netted twice to turn the game in Arsenal’s favour and Marc Overmars put the game beyond doubt for the Gunners.

Player to watch…

Olivier Giroud: The French striker has been impressive since being drafted back on to the team sheet. In Arsenal’s last game they were trailing 3-0 to Bournemouth with twenty minutes left, and not only did Giroud score the injury time equaliser, he also set up the other two goals for the Gunners.

Past three meetings…

Arsenal 2 (Kanu, Malz) Preston 1 (Macken), League Cup, October 1999

Preston 2 (Nogan 2) Arsenal 4 (Petit 2, Boa Morte, Overmars), FA Cup, January 1999

Preston 2 Arsenal 0, Division One, August 1960

Form guide…

PRESTON: WDWLDW

ARSENAL: WLLWWD

Vital information…

KICK-OFF: 17:30, Saturday 7th January

TV: Live on BT Sport 2

Odds…

PRESTON TO WIN: 7/1

ARSENAL TO WIN: 7/20

DRAW: 15/4

(Odds provided by Betfair)