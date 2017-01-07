Olivier Giroud scrambled a late winner as Arsenal came from behind to survive an FA Cup scare with a 2-1 win at Championship Preston.

The Gunners were fortunate not to trail by more than Callum Robinson's early strike at half-time after being run ragged by the fired-up hosts at Deepdale.

Aaron Ramsey equalised soon after the restart and Arsene Wenger's side, much improved in the second half, snatched victory when Giroud claimed his fourth goal in four games in the 89th minute.

The result meant Wenger maintained his proud record of having never lost a third-round tie, but not without a huge sigh of relief.

Additional reporting by PA