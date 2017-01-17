Sam Allardyce revealed that Crystal Palace have bids in for eight new players as he tries to improve the squad for their relegation battle. Palace laboured to a 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night and Allardyce spoke afterwards about the difficulties of getting new players in.

Palace have been trying to close a deal for Arsenal right-back Carl Jenkinson but progress has been slow. Only Jeffrey Schlupp from Leicester City has arrived at Selhurst Park this January transfer window. “I'll be speaking to the chairman tonight after this at some length to see what is what, where we are, what has been accepted and what hasn't,” Allardyce said after the game.

“We are trying and spreading our wings far and wide. Hopefully, in the next 48 hours, at least one of those targets will say yes and sign on. I know we've had five or six or eight bids in for players, all across Europe as well as in this country, and only Jeffrey Schlupp accepted.”

Allardyce was relieved to get his first win as Palace manager but demanded that his players improve for Saturday’s crucial home game against Everton, to record his first league win.

“We'll be up against a better quality of player in the Premier League so we'll have to defend better,” he said. “Everton will come here with great confidence. It was nice to get through, and it'll be nice to play City, but Everton is more important now.”

This was Palace’s first win since December 3 and Allardyce hopes it can be a springboard to better things.

“Wins grow confidence, no doubt about that,” he said. “How much confidence we get from this game will show on Saturday. The big test is getting a result against Everton. I need the players to play better. Not just these players, but those who played last Saturday. I need them at their top form and to stay there for a period of time. That comes from believing in their ability, going to watch videos from 2015 when they went fifth in the Premier League. Let that bring them confidence and go out with a positive attitude and play like that again.”