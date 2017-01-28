Theo Walcott's hat-trick helped Arsenal coast past Southampton 5-0 and into the FA Cup fifth round, with Danny Welbeck also scoring his first goals in eight months.

Welbeck netted twice in just his fourth outing since a second bout of serious knee trouble, before Walcott stole a treble as the Gunners thumped the lacklustre EFL Cup finalists at St Mary's.

Welbeck's double strike offered hope for a future resurgence, and the end to two years dogged by knee problems.

The former Manchester United forward last troubled the scorers in Arsenal's 1-0 Premier League win over Norwich on April 30. But on the south coast he appeared close to full throttle.

Wenger watched Arsenal's cakewalk from the directors' box, serving the first of a four-match touchline ban for pushing fourth official Anthony Taylor during the frenzied 2-1 win over Burnley last weekend.

