Southampton vs Arsenal player ratings: Who impressed most in the Gunners' win on the south coast?

Take a look at the gallery below to see how we rated the players

Southampton 0 Arsenal 5 player ratings

  • 1/22 Harry Lewis - 5 out of 10

    Spent most of the night picking the ball out of the net. A tricky night for the young keeper.

  • 2/22 Cuco Martina - 6 out of 10

    Looked lively going forward in particular playing one delicious ball forward for Long.

  • 3/22 Florian Gardos - 6 out of 10

    Played after a long time out but was given a difficult game.

  • 4/22 Jack Stephens - 5 out of 10

    Outclassed by Arsenal’s attack.

  • 5/22 Sam McQueen - 5 out of 10

    Not the best showing for the Saints defender.

  • 6/22 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 6 out of 10

    Came close with a couple of chances but struggled to exert much influence on the game.

  • 7/22 Harrison Reed - 5 out of 10

    You’d be forgiven for not noticing he was on the pitch. Outshone by his opposite numbers in the Arsenal midfield.

  • 8/22 Jordy Clasie - 5 out of 10

    A bit disappointing ultimately and failed to impact the game much at all.

  • 9/22 Josh Sims - 7 out of 10

    The brightest spark for Southampton, lacked that final clinical touch but showed exciting glimpses.

  • 10/22 Shane Long - 6 out of 10

    Showed flashes whenever he was on the ball but never really got the service he needed.

  • 11/22 Lloyd Isgrove - 5 out of 10

    Struggled to really get on the ball and was subbed in the second half.

  • 12/22 David Ospina - 6 out of 10

    The odd slightly eccentric moment aside had a fairly quiet evening.

  • 13/22 Hector Bellerin - 6 out of 10

    Looked lively at times going forward and had very little to do in defence.

  • 14/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 7 out of 10

    Came close to scoring and was relatively untroubled at the back.

  • 15/22 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10

    Not an overly testing game at the back and as a result looked fairly assured.

  • 16/22 Kieran Gibbs - 6 out of 10

    The odd glimpse of his talents going forward and like his defensive colleagues had little to do at the back.

  • 17/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 8 out of 10

    Arguably the man of the match, playing some delightful balls forward including the assist for Welbeck’s second and generally being a danger all over the park.

  • 18/22 Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 6 out of 10

    Solid enough but wasn’t exactly a tricky evening’s football, will face sterner tests.

  • 19/22 Jeff Reine-Adelaide - 7 out of 10

    A quietly efficient performance, looked good in the Arsenal midfield before being subbed midway though second half.

  • 20/22 Theo Walcott - 8 out of 10

    Will go home with the match ball after picking up a hat trick finishing three times from close range. An easy and satisfying afternoon for him.

  • 21/22 Lucas Perez - 7 out of 10

    Often anonymous, but occasionally popped up to provide crucial touches like the assist for Arsenal’s first goal, encouraging if slightly hit and miss.

  • 22/22 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10

    Enjoyed a great return to the side, scoring twice and setting up another. Arsenal fans must be praying he stays fit.

Theo Walcott's hat-trick helped Arsenal coast past Southampton 5-0 and into the FA Cup fifth round, with Danny Welbeck also scoring his first goals in eight months.

Welbeck netted twice in just his fourth outing since a second bout of serious knee trouble, before Walcott stole a treble as the Gunners thumped the lacklustre EFL Cup finalists at St Mary's.

Welbeck's double strike offered hope for a future resurgence, and the end to two years dogged by knee problems.

  • Read more

Walcott and Welbeck star as Arsenal smash past Southampton

The former Manchester United forward last troubled the scorers in Arsenal's 1-0 Premier League win over Norwich on April 30. But on the south coast he appeared close to full throttle.

Wenger watched Arsenal's cakewalk from the directors' box, serving the first of a four-match touchline ban for pushing fourth official Anthony Taylor during the frenzied 2-1 win over Burnley last weekend.

Take a look at the gallery above to see how we rated the players at St Mary's.

Additional reporting by PA

Additional reporting by PA

