Claude Puel hopes to reward Southampton fans for years of loyalty and commitment when they face Manchester United in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

The Saints have not won a major trophy since they won the FA Cup in 1976. Since then they have lost the League Cup final in 1979 and the FA Cup final in 2003 as well as finishing second to Liverpool in the old First Division in 1983-84.

On Sunday the club can end a 41-year trophy drought against a heavily-favoured Manchester United side. But Puel hopes that the sense of history will inspire his players to upset the odds, just as they did against Liverpool in the two-legged semi-final.

“Of course it is a great moment for the fans and I hope we can give them pleasure and joy to see this game,” Puel said in his press conference at Southampton’s Staplewood Campus on Friday afternoon.

“I know the last time Southampton won a cup was in 1976 against Manchester. It’s a long time and it will be fantastic to take a good result.”

Southampton's players parading the FA Cup in 1976 (Getty)



Manchester United have far more big-trophy experience than Southampton, even in the difficult few years since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013. They won the FA Cup at Wembley last May and then the Community Shield at the same stadium soon after.

So Puel has instructed his side to keep their heads and not let the occasion get to them.

“I think it’s important, I can understand of course all the good atmosphere around the team and the fans,” Puel said. “But it’s important for us to keep focused and with a good concentration about the game and not what happens after the game. We have to keep the good attitude and good spirit.”

Caceres has plenty of big-game experience ( Getty )

Southampton are likely to stick with Maya Yoshida and young Jack Stephens at centre-back despite the recent arrival of Martin Caceres, the Uruguay international who has played for Barcelona and Juventus.

Puel has been impressed by Caceres but thinks he is likelier an option from the bench, despite his obvious experience.

“I was surprised by his good physical fitness, because he came on the training camp in Spain with a good level, good quality,” Puel said of Caceres.

Boufal will hope to feature at Wembley (Getty)



“He worked hard along with the fitness staff during his injury. I don’t know if he can participate at the beginning of this game but he can give good opportunities and solutions for us for the future. We will see tomorrow.”

Sofiane Boufal will have a late fitness test tomorrow before a decision is made on whether he can play.