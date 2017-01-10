Everything you need to know about Southampton vs Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp takes his Liverpool side on the first of their two deep-south journeys in nine days as they prepare to face Southampton at St Mary’s.

They face an out of sorts Saints side who are winless in their last four games, with pressure mounting on manager Claude Puel, and will return to the south coast to take on Plymouth in next week’s FA Cup third round replay.

It’s a big game for...

Claude Puel: The Frenchman has come under gradually increasing pressure, losing three matches in the space of saw them twice drop a lead which books in a replay for 18th of January, a win here would certainly ease worries ahead of a tricky away cup tie later in the month.

Best stat...

The last three matches with these two have amassed 12 goals, including the Reds’ enormous 6-1 win against the Saints in last year’s EFL cup, whereas Southampton beat Liverpool 3-2 in the Premier League with Sadio Mane scoring twice.

Remember when…

Last time Liverpool visited St Mary’s Divock Origi gave them nightmares with his movement and ultimately wound up scoring the perfect hat trick against them, look for him to feature heavily against Southampton on Wednesday night.

Player to watch…

Loris Karius: Klopp has confirmed that the German goalkeeper will very likely start against the Saints, after previously being dropped in favour of Simon Mignolet. He has been the centre of public criticism, even involving himself in a public spat with Gary Neville, and he will want to give a good account of himself.

Past three meetings...

Southampton 0 Liverpool 0, Premier League, 2016.

Southampton 3 (Mane 2, Pelle) Liverpool 2 (Coutinho, Sturridge) Premier League, 2016.

Southampton 1 (Mane) Liverpool 6 (Sturridge 2, Origi 3, Ibe) EFL Cup, 2015.

Form guide...

Southampton: DWLLLD

Liverpool: WWWWDD

Vital information...

Kick-off time: 19:45

TV: Live on Sky Sports 1

Odds...

Southampton: 21/10

Liverpool: 5/4

Draw: 12/5

(Odds provided by 888Sport)