Steven Gerrard gained a reputation as a proud Liverpudlian and a no-nonsense midfielder during his playing days.

Those two traits were in perfect harmony on Wednesday night as the former Liverpool captain gave an altogether filthy look in the direction of Neil Warnock after the Cardiff City manager made a disparaging joke about Scousers.

The pair were sitting in the BT Sport studio along with presenter Jake Humphrey and Gerrard's former teammate Steve McManaman for Liverpool's FA Cup replay against Plymouth.

As Humphrey explained that it was just as cold inside the studio as out in the stadium, McManaman quipped "I'm fine, I'm from Liverpool. It doesn't bother me, the cold."

All well and good at that point, Gerrard even had a little smile on his face.

But that was soon wiped away as Warnock butted in: "They don't have windows there, do they?" presumably making reference to Liverpool's outdated reputation as an impoverished city.

It didn't go down well...

Gerrard's face on BT Sport just now when Warnock joked that they don't have windows in Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/nX03Ase9HR — Away Days Videos (@AwayDaysVideos) January 18, 2017

Warnock chuckled - looking to Humphrey and McManaman for approval - but as he turned back to his left he must surely have felt the heated rage emanating from Gerrard's eyes and the steam coming from his ears because he dared not make eye contact.

While it only lasted a few seconds, the death stare seemed to go on forever...

Thankfully, Humphrey put it to an end with a swift: "Moving on."