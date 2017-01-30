Sutton United drawn against 12-time FA Cup champions Arsenal in fifth round

Sutton United have been drawn against 12-time winners Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

After overcoming Championship side Leeds on Sunday, the non-league team will now welcome Arsene Wenger's men to Gander Green Lane, and their 3G pitch, on February 18 as they look to continue their fairy-tale story.

National League leaders Lincoln will also face top-flight competition as they travel to Burnley.

Lincoln have already beaten three league sides in Oldham, Ipswich and Championship leaders Brighton during their cup run.

It is the first time in the history of the competition two non-League sides have reached the last 16.

Elsewhere in the draw, Wolves' reward for knocking out Liverpool on Saturday is a home clash with Premier League leaders Chelsea. Oxford United, who also pulled off a giant-killing against Championship high-flyers Newcastle, will travel to Middlesbrough.

Tottenham, after surviving a scare against Wycombe Wanderers, face an all-London clash at Fulham while holders Manchester United and Manchester City will make the short journeys to Blackburn and Huddersfield respectively.

The final tie of the round will see League One Millwall, conquerors of Watford, host the winners of the replay between Derby and Premier League champions Leicester.

Speaking after the draw, Sutton United assistant manager Micky Stevens said: "I have had to come and sit down, I cannot quite believe that but we will take that. I am a life-long Chelsea fan so I had my fingers crossed for that but it cannot be much better.

"Craig Eastmond and Roarie Deacon have both been involved at Arsenal in their younger days and I have never seen them jump up and down as much.

"It is a fantastic draw. There is nothing going on between now and the 18th of February. We have got a couple of games but our thoughts will be directed on the cup.

"The pitch plays to our advantage but let’s be realistic, whatever side Arsenal put out they have got players who can perform on any surface. Is Arsene Wenger suspended for that though?"

FA Cup fifth-round draw:

Burnley v Lincoln City

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United

Sutton United v Arsenal

Middlesbrough v Oxford United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

Huddersfield Town v Manchester City

Millwall v Derby/Leicester City