Morrisons approach Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw to become official 'pie-taster'

Supermarket chain Morrisons has made a bid for Sutton United reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw after Monday night’s FA Cup pie-eating antics.

The supermarket is keen to add the 23-stone goalkeeper to their ‘Pie Tasting’ team and has made quite the offer: a year’s worth of pies.

Should Shaw accept, it’s expected the 46-year-old will join Morrisons on a one-year deal, joining the backroom staff as a Pie Taster for the store’s new range.

Morrisons’ Chief Pie Buyer Tessa Callaghan said: “We’re always looking for the best talent to taste our pies and make sure they hit the back of the net.

“Wayne’s performance last night sets him apart as one of the country’s most famous pie connoisseurs.

“We were really impressed by his commitment to pie eating, and we understand that a good pie is the best way to warm up for any occasion, even if it is the biggest night of your football career."

Despite Sutton’s courageous performance against Arsenal in Monday night’s 2-0 FA Cup defeat, it is Shaw’s pie-eating display that has since dominated the headlines.

The 46-year-old reserve goalkeeper caught the attention of the cameras when, after manager Paul Doswell made all three substitutions, he tucked into a pie while standing in the dug-out.

The incident caused great laughter both at the ground and on social media, but it quickly transpired that Shaw appeared to have an ulterior motive.

Before the match, Sun Bet tweeted an offer of 8/1 odds on Shaw to be pictured eating a pie during the match, and the fact that the same betting company had taken out a one-off shirt sponsor for the match was not lost on critics who felt the publicity stunt overshadowed the match.

Worse was to follow though. Shaw confirmed that he knew about the offer, which raises the prospect of a Football Association investigation into a possible breach of betting rules.