Everything you need to know about Sutton United vs Arsenal

Sutton United, who play in the fifth tier of English league football, will undoubtedly play their biggest fixture in their history on Monday night against Premier League giants Arsenal, in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

It is the first time in their history the team from the suburbs of Surrey have reached this stage of the competition. Sutton will be buoyed though, after their captain, a part-time builder converted a spot-kick to knock out Premier League hopefuls Leeds in the last round and will be reliant on the old magic of the cup repeating itself against 2015’s FA Cup winners on Monday evening.

Following Arsenal’s mortifying 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich, Wenger’s distressing period as manager couldn’t really get any more embarrassing.

Fuel could certainly be added to the fire, though, if Arsenal were to flop against fifth-tier side Sutton on Monday.

With the Premier league title looking well out of reach and an EFL quarter-final exit, typically the FA Cup represents Wenger’s only safety blanket and with the side’s dipping form there can be no room for error against the U’s.

What time does it start?

Sutton United vs Arsenal kicks off at 19:55 on Monday 20 September.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC One from 19:30. You can also keep updated with the action on The Independent’s live blog here.

It’s a big game for…

Arsene Wenger: The 67-year-old’s Arsenal future is in a period of uncertainty. Despite the Gunners being tipped as heavy favourites for this tie, anything less than a substantial victory on Monday won’t do for Wenger. This game is of huge importance with the FA Cup being Arsenal’s only realistic trophy this season, meaning Wenger’s future could be dependent on this fixture.

The speculation over Wenger's future in football management continues (Getty)



Best stat…

1: This is the first time the clubs will meet in their history.

Player to watch…

Jamie Collins: The former Watford player and match winner from the fourth round is Sutton’s commanding centre back and captain. After firing Sutton into the fifth round and securing a clean sheet Collins achieved heroic status with the fans. However, it will be interesting to see how he tackles the daunting task of nullifying Arsenal’s attackers on Monday and if he’ll get another opportunity from the spot.

Sutton could join fellow National League side Lincoln City in the FA Cup quarter-finals (Getty)

Form...

Sutton United: WWDLLL

Arsenal: WLLWWL

Odds…

Sutton United to win: 15/1

Arsenal to win: 2/13

Draw: 6/1

