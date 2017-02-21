Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain admitted that the experience of playing at non-league Sutton United on Monday night was completely alien to many of his Arsenal team-mates.

While Oxlade-Chamberlain grew up playing League One football for Southampton, the world of lower league English football was very unfamiliar to some of Arsenal’s big names, such as Alexis Sanchez, who came on in the second half.

“The night was something I don’t think certain players have seen in England,” Oxlade-Chamberlain said afterwards. “I don’t think Alexis has experienced a game like that, in a place like this and everyone was looking forward to it. It’s different from what we are used to. But the win was the only thing that mattered and we got that.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been at Arsenal for almost six years now and so he relished the authenticity of the experience at Gander Green Lane.

“It wasn’t the normal experience but I grew up in League One, I’m used to these places,” he said. “Having that experience that was one of the most exciting times I’ve had this season, coming off the bus, both sets of supporters in close proximity and it was a really good experience. To have a few moments at the end with the Sutton players in the dressing room is what the cup is all about.”

After the humiliation of losing 5-1 in Munich last week, Oxlade-Chamberlain was delighted that Arsenal can get back to winning ways. Now they are facing Lincoln at home in the quarter-finals they can reasonably plan for a trip to Wembley for the semi-final in May.

“I think the only thing you can do after a really disappointing result is to get a win,” he said. “We did that, we came here, and we did the job. We’re into the next round of the cup, that’s all that matters.

“It’s good to get back to winning ways against any team, even if they are a good few leagues below you.”