With Manchester City in irresistible form at the moment, most will expect Pep Guardiola’s side to breeze past Swansea at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday night. City are beginning their title defence after lifting the League Cup earlier in the year and although Guardiola will have his eyes set on much bigger prizes, don’t expect a half-hearted approached from the Catalan.

As for Swansea, the Swans have struggled to get going in the new season and have only taken four points from five games so far. They’ll have to pull off something special on Wednesday night if they stand any chance of beating Guardiola’s side.

It’s a big game for…

Vincent Kompany. If he starts, the City skipper will make his first appearance for the side after sustaining a thigh injury last May which has kept him side-lined ever since.

Should he be named in Guardiola’s starting XI, it’ll be a big night for him as he attempts to get his career back on track.

Best stat…

Manhcester City have lost just one of their last 12 matches against Swansea in all competitions.

Remember when…

The last time Swansea beat City. A late goal from Luke Moore gave his side all three points in their Premier League fixture against the Manchester club in March 2012.

Player to watch…

Borja Baston. Swansea’s record signing could make his first start for the club after completing a £15.5m move from Atletico Madrid during the summer.

Predicted line-ups...

Swansea: Nordfeldt; Rangel, van der Hoorn, Amat, Taylor; Cork, Fulton, Fer; Barrow, Borja, Montero

Manchester City: Caballero; Maffeo, Adarabioyo, Kompany, Angelino; Fernando; Navas, Aleix, Delph, Sané; Iheanacho

Form guide…

Swansea: LDLWL

Manchester City: WWWWW

Head-to-head…

Swansea City 1-1 Manchester City (15 May 2016)

Manchester City 2-1 Swansea City (12 December 2015)

Swansea City 2-4 Manchester City (17 May 2015)

Vital information…

Kick-off: 19:45

TV: Not available – highlights on Channel 5’s EFL Cup show (11.05pm)

Odds…

Swansea: 7/1

Draw: 7/2

Manchester City: 4/9