Tottenham and Millwall to help FA identify any fans guilty of racially abusing Son Heung-min

Tottenham will provide video footage to the Football Association in a bid to help identify any fans guilty of racist chanting during Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final against Millwall.

Millwall supporters were heard chanting "DVD" and "You're selling three for a fiver" at Spurs' South Korean striker Son Heung-min, thought to be in reference to the racist stereotype of traders selling bootleg copies of films.

Son responded by scoring a hat-trick in Tottenham's 6-0 victory at White Hart Lane as further goals from Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Vincent Janssen sealed progress to the competition's last four.

Tottenham 6 Millwall 0 player ratings







22 show all Tottenham 6 Millwall 0 player ratings









































1/22 Michel Vorm – 5 out of 10 It was a quiet day at the office for the keeper due to very few attempts from the Millwall forwards. Getty Images

2/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 Had a relatively straight forward day at the back, with few very Millwall moves causing him an issue. Getty Images

3/22 Toby Alderweireld – 6 out of 10 A disciplined display from the central defender. Did his job and held his shape at the back. Getty Images

4/22 Jan Vertonghen – 6 out of 10 Defended bravely and began moves from the back. Read the game well. Getty Images

5/22 Kieran Trippier – 7 out of 10 His assist for Son’s goal was sublime, as were the rest of his deliveries into the danger zones throughout. Getty Images

6/22 Victor Wanyama – 6 out of 10 Battled throughout and was a key element to Tottenham’s moves going forward. Getty Images

7/22 Harry Winks – 7 out of 10 Oozes confidence for a young lad and it was good to see taking shots on goal. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

8/22 Ben Davies – 7 out of 10 Was charging up and down the wings, which provided Spurs with the width that they required. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

9/22 Son Heung-min – 9 out of 10 The hat-trick hero was on fire today. His movement, work rate and finishing were all spot on. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

10/22 Dele Alli – 7 out of 10 His goal marked his 16th of the season. His positioning was spot on today and he was always making space going forward. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

11/22 Harry Kane – N/A Went off in the early stages of the game after losing his balance and appearing to injure his ankle. AFP/Getty Images

12/22 Tom King – 3 out of 10 Made a handful of important saves, but it’s never a good day when you concede six. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

13/22 Shaun Cummings – 4 out of 10 Defended very narrowly, which allowed Spurs to cause damage in the wide areas. AFP/Getty Images

14/22 Byron Webster – 5 out of 10 Struggled to cope with Tottenham's pace going forward. CameraSport via Getty Images

15/22 Jake Cooper – 5 out of 10 Heung min-son made his life very difficult. AFP/Getty Images

16/22 Tony Craig – 5 out of 10 Defended bravely, but simply failed to contain the Spurs strikers. Getty Images

17/22 Jed Wallace – 6 out of 10 He tracked back and worked hard defensively, but failed to show any ability going forward. Getty Images

18/22 Ben Thompson – 5 out of 10 Lost the battle in the midfield and this allowed the opponents to dominate the play. Getty Images

19/22 Shaun Williams – 6 out of 10 His deliveries up the field were impressive, but they lacked the final product. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

20/22 Aiden O’Brien – 5 out of 10 Was forced to drop deep due to the quality of the Spurs defence. He was marked out of the game. AFP/Getty Images

21/22 Lee Gregory – 6 out of 10 His work rate was faultless, but he did not have enough time on the ball to actually make an impact. Getty Images

22/22 Steve Morison – 6 out of 10 Looked the most dangerous prospect for Millwall going forward. Getty Images

It is understood the FA has begun investigating the allegations of racist chanting. The governing body will seek evidence from referee Martin Atkinson's match report, as well as observations from the clubs and police.

A Tottenham club spokesman said: "We strongly condemn the use of any racist language.

"We shall be passing on all of our footage to the relevant authorities which can assist with the identification of anyone responsible for such chanting at yesterday's game."

A Millwall statement read: "Millwall have led the way on anti-discrimination initiatives and will continue to do so.

"The club is assisting The FA with their investigation and will make no further comment until that process is complete."

Millwall manager Neil Harris said after the match he had not been aware of the chants but accepted that, if proven, they would represent a blot on his side's excellent run in the competition.

"I didn't hear anything, but the club, we won't condone that," Harris said.

"We came here in the right spirit, to enjoy an FA Cup quarter-final, so if that's proven to have been to the detriment of the competition then I'm sure it will be left to the authorities. We just want people to enjoy the game.

"Of course it's a shame, for both of us - Mauricio (Pochettino) wants to be talking about his team's quality.

"The focus comes away from what we've achieved in the competition. It's wrong in society and it's wrong in football."

PA