It’s a big game for…

Alan Hutton: The Scottish right-back is set to return to White Hart Lane once more after he made the switch to the Villains back in 2011.

He’s never won there with Aston Villa and he’ll be hoping to change that this time around.

Weird stat…

25: It’s almost 25 years to the day when Aston Villa nicked a 1-0 win at White Hart Lane in an FA Cup 3rd round replay, after a 0-0 draw at Villa Park.

Remember when…

Back in 2007, these two teams played out an entertaining 4-4 draw. After Dimitar Berbatov put Spurs in front, a Martin Laursen double and a strike from Gabby Agbonlahor put the visitors 3-1 up at the break and Craig Gardner added a fourth soon after.

Pascal Chimbonda and Robbie Keane then put the game on a knife-edge before Younes Kaboul smashed the ball home at the death to earn a draw for Tottenham.

Player to watch

Dele Alli: The midfield magician was at it again on Wednesday night, netting a brace in Spurs' 2-0 victory over league leaders Chelsea. The 20-year-old now has a remarkable seven goals in his last four outings and will be hoping to build on that further here against Villa.

Past three meetings

Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 2 (Kane 2)

Premier League, March 2016

Tottenham 3 (Dembele, Alli, Kane) Aston Villa 1 (Ayew)

Premier League, November 2015

Tottenham 0 Aston Villa 1 (Benteke)

Premier League, April 2015

Form guide

Tottenham: LWWWWW

Aston Villa: WLWWDL

Vital information

Kick-off: 4.00pm, Sunday 8 January

TV: Live on BBC One

Odds

Tottenham to win: 2/7

Aston Villa to win: 12/1

Draw: 9/2