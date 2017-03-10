Tottenham host Millwall in what will be the last ever FA Cup tie staged at White Hart Lane as the two London teams bid to reach the semi-finals of England’s oldest competition.

Having been knocked out of Europe last month and with their title hopes all-but over, Tottenham’s last chance for silverware this season comes in the form of the FA Cup.

They must do without the injured Erik Lamela and Danny Rose for Sunday’s game while Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer is a major doubt to face his former club due to a groin injury.

When is it?

Kick-off is 2.00pm on Sunday, 12 March, at White Hart Lane.

Where can I watch it?

BBC One will be broadcasting the game. Coverage starts at 1.30pm.

It’s a big game for…

Tony Craig. For Craig and the Millwall backline as a whole, Sunday’s game poses a big test. The Lions are the only team in the top four leagues who have yet to lose a game this calendar year. To add to that, they’ve only conceded two goals in their last 13 games. But with players like Harry Kane and Dele Alli on the prowl, it’s likely their impressive 2017 record could be about to come to an end.

Best stat…

Tottenham have never lost at home to Millwall, winning 12 and drawing two of their 14 meetings.

Player to watch…

Harry Kane. With eight goals to his name from Tottenham’s last four games, as well as the February Player of the Month award, Kane currently looks unstoppable. The England international was deadly against Stoke, clinching an impressive hat-trick at home, and helped fired Spurs to an important victory over Everton with a brace. If his last FA Cup appearance is anything to go by, Millwall’s defence should be in for a torrid afternoon of football.

Past three meetings…

Millwall 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1, Division One, April 1990

Tottenham Hotspur 3 Millwall 1, Division One, December 1989

Millwall 0 Tottenham Hotspur 5, Division One, April 1989

Form guide…

Tottenham Hotspur: WWDWLL

Millwall: WWDDWW

Odds…

Tottenham Hotspur to win: 1/7

Millwall to win: 17/1

Draw: 15/2