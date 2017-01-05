It’s a big game for…

Andy Carroll: Since coming back from injury, Carroll has scored a couple of goals but has failed to ensure himself of the no.9 starting berth. The former Liverpool striker will be hoping for a start in this tie to prove that he should be on Slaven Bilic’s team sheet every week.

Best stat…

9: The last time these two teams met in a cup tie was the League Cup semi-finals in 2014 where City won by nine goals. A 3-0 win away at Upton Park followed a 6-0 demolition in the first leg at the Etihad.

Remember when…

This is the first meeting between West Ham and City at the Hammers’ new London Stadium. But, the last time West ham were the hosts they were pegged back twice by Sergio Aguero in a 2-2 draw.

Player to watch…

Kelechi Iheancho: Whenever the Nigerian gets a chance to impress in the starting 11 for City, he usually takes it. With most of his appearances coming from off the bench this term, this may be a good chance for the 19-year-old to prove himself to Guardiola, though it will be hard to dislodge Aguero from the City side.

Past three meetings…

Manchester City 3 (Sterling 2, Fernandinho) West Ham 1 (Antonio), Premier League, August 2016

West Ham 2 (Valencia 2) Manchester City 2 (Aguero 2), Premier League, January 2016

Manchester City 1 (De Bruyne) West Ham 2 (Moses, Sakho), Premier League, September 2015

Form guide…

WEST HAM: DWWWLL

MANCHESTER CITY: LWWWLW

Vital information…

KICK-OFF: 19:55, Friday 6th January

TV: Live on BBC One

Odds…

WEST HAM TO WIN: 4/1

MAN CITY TO WIN: 4/6

DRAW: 29/10

(Odds provided by Betfair)