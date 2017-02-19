Paul Lambert has described Borussia Dortmund’s atmosphere as the best in the world - but feels his Wolves can benefit from a relationship between fans and players that is growing in a similar way.

A former Champions League winner with the Bundesliga club, the Wolves manager’s history with Dortmund was brought up a lot in the build-up to his side’s 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Chelsea, due to the fact Antonio Conte was a member of the Juventus squad that lost 3-1 to Dortmund in that 1997 final.

Lambert wants to recreate that atmosphere, especially after a raucous Molineux saw an admirably intense Wolves put it up to the Premier League leaders.

“The Westfalenstadion was second to none – the rapport between players and supporters was always there and made it a special place when I played – and it still is," he said.

"I think the South Stand here gives you that bond there with the supporters. I’ve seen it here first hand, what they do with the lads when they win. If they can keep that bond together and we start to win and be more consistent this place will be massive. It will take off. Massive.”

Lambert did discuss his history with Conte before the game, even though the Italian was injured for that 1997 final. Juventus were defending European champions at the time, only to be overwhelmed by Lambert’s Dortmund.

“No, we spoke about it but I never realised it until someone told me,” Lambert said. “We spoke before the game – I think he was injured at the time. So one-each, I’ll take that. He remembered! And the team he played in – you’re talking world class.”

Lambert won the 1997 Champions League Final with Dortmund (Bongarts/Getty Images)

Asked whether Chelsea are as good as that Juventus, Lambert quipped:

“They weren’t better than Dortmund that night, that’s for sure! You can compare them with Chelsea.

“What I know about Antonio is he’s a brilliant player in his day, a brilliant manager and a really top guy. Good luck to him.”