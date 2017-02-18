Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a turbulent eight months, with two managers coming through the door since Kenny Jacket’s departure in July last year. Since Paul Lambert replaced Walter Zenga in November, Wolves’ season has stagnated. They’re only six points above the relegation zone, with the only real silver lining to their season being their FA Cup run. The draw could not have been any more difficult, but after earlier wins against Liverpool and Stoke, Wolves will be hopeful of springing another shock.

Chelsea meanwhile still have their eyes on the Double. With no losses in their last seven games Antonio Conte's side are flying, and the manager has already promised to field a strong side as he looks to extend that winning run.

Where can I watch it?

The match is being shown on BT Sport 2

You can also keep updated with the action our live blog.

It’s a big game for…

Michy Batshuayi

Chelsea’s £33million summer acquisition has not found life at Stamford Bridge easy. In his 15 games he has only found the back of the net once and has had limited opportunities in Chelsea’s starting line-up. But the Belgian striker is expected to get his chance at Molineux on the weekend and with no goals in Diego Costa’s last four games, he won’t want to squander his chance to impress.

Best stat…

The last time these two sides met in January 2012, Chelsea ran out 2-1 winners courtesy of a late Frank Lampard goal

Remember when…

Chelsea snuck into the FA Cup semi-final with a 1-0 victory over Wolves at Stamford Bridge in the 1993-94 season.

Player to watch…

Pedro Rodriguez

The resurgence of former Barcelona winger Pedro has been remarkable. The Spaniard has netted 10 goals this season, three of which have come in this competition. The 29-year-old is expected to be involved from the start and will definitely prove key.

Past three-meetings…

Chelsea 6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, League Cup, September 2012

​Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Chelsea 2, Premier League, January 2012

Chelsea 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Premier League, November 2011

Form guide…

Wolverhampton Wanderers: LWWLLL

Chelsea: WWWDWD

Odds…

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win: 9/1

Chelsea to win: 8/25

Draw: 39/10

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)