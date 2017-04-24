Yaya Toure criticises referee following Manchester City's 'strange' and 'very sad' FA Cup defeat

Yaya Toure said that Manchester City’s FA Cup defeat to Arsenal on Sunday was unfair, “strange” and “very sad”, because of the refereeing decisions of Craig Pawson at Wembley.

City had a legitimate goal disallowed in the first half, and had another penalty claim turned down and veteran midfielder Toure was furious afterwards, even admitting that he was running the risk of FA action with the intensity of his criticism of the officials.

With Toure out of contract this summer and no agreement on a new deal yet, it could have been his last chance to win a trophy with City. And he was furious with how it ended.

Arsenal vs Manchester City player ratings







22 show all Arsenal vs Manchester City player ratings









































1/22 Petr Cech - 6 out of 10 Should have done better to prevent Aguero’s goal but hesitated crucially. Not much to do otherwise.

2/22 Gabriel - 7 out of 10 Part of an Arsenal back three that for the most part stifled City’s attacking threat quite well.

3/22 Laurent Koscielny - 7 out of 10 Made some crucial interventions at the back as Arsenal blunted City’s attack fairly regularly.

4/22 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 Could have won the game in normal time but headed over wastefully, however was reliable in defence for most of the game.

5/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7 out of 10 Playing in a somewhat unfamiliar wing back role, perhaps unsurprisingly he looked far more assured going forward than in defence. Fortunate not to give away a penalty in the first half, but provided great assist for Monreal goal. Subbed in extra time.

6/22 Aaron Ramsey - 6 out of 10 In a game where the ball often appeared to avoid the midfield, he was fairly quiet.

7/22 Granit Xhaka - 6 out of 10 Yet to be the player Arsenal hoped they were buying, but didn't have the worst game.

8/22 Nacho Monreal - 8 out of 10 Scored the equaliser with a well taken chance and was very effective for Arsenal in both attack and defence.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 5 out of 10 Subbed very late on, but was fairly anonymous for most of the game. Failed to have much impact at all.

10/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10 Clinical as ever to score winning goal, otherwise didn't have the biggest impact on the game.

11/22 Olivier Giroud - 5 out of 10 Subbed with 10 minutes to go, but had struggled to meaningfully impact the game.

12/22 Claudio Bravo - 6 out of 10 Never makes things easy for himself, but just about avoided any enormous clangers.

13/22 Jesus Navas - 6 out of 10 Looks much better in attack than defence, but wasn’t overly tested at the back.

14/22 Vincent Kompany - 7 out of 10 Assured display as ever from the skipper, helped keep Arsenal quiet for large parts of the game.

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi - 7 out of 10 One of his better games in defence, making a few crucial interventions.

16/22 Gael Clichy - 6 out of 10 A quiet game that included a huge miss as he spooned the ball over the bar in the first half.

17/22 Fernandinho - 6 out of 10 Played fairly well for a game that never really saw much of the ball in midfield, could have won it but headed against the bar late in the second half. Subbed in extra time.

18/22 Yaya Toure - 7 out of 10 Unlucky to see a shot just tipped onto the post by Cech and showed the odd flash of inspiration in attack, but not enough to change the game in City’s favour.

19/22 Kevin de Bruyne - 7 out of 10 Took on the role of being City’s creative output when Silva went off and played well but couldn't find that crucial pass to unlock Arsenal’s defence.

20/22 David Silva - 6 out of 10 Subbed halfway through the first half with an injury having looked lively.

21/22 Leroy Sane - 7 out of 10 Quite well marshalled by Arsenal’s defence, but always looked a threat when he got on the ball and was one of the brightest sparks for City.

22/22 Sergio Aguero - 7 out of 10 Put City ahead with a clever chipped finish and was always a menace. Subbed in extra-time.

“When you lose the fair way, the games we have been losing like Monaco, it was deserved,” Toure said. “This was quite strange, very sad. It's going to be difficult for me to forget this game because I'm very, very angry. I don't know how to explain myself. If I say something wrong the FA is going to take charges, you have to be careful what you say.”

Toure said that the officiating on Sunday underlined the case for Video Assistant Referees (VAR), which have been agreed upon by IFAB and are now set to be introduced. “When the referee makes mistakes you respect them, they work hard and it's not easy for them,” Toure said. “But next season they are going to put in cameras [technology]. They have to to do them, a couple of spots where they put the video to tell the referees if it's a penalty or a goal. It is better like that. When you score a goal and the referee says no, then how can you forget that? What can we do?”

As well as more technological help, Toure also argued that referees should be accountable to the media and should speak about their decisions after a game. “I think the referee has to come now and give their point of view as well,” Toure said “It's too easy for them. But if you say anything about them it is going to be highlighted. You know what I mean, the FA are going to come and fine me. At the end of the day they [officials] don't care, they just go.”

City must now recover for Thursday’s Manchester derby, knowing that another defeat will seriously harm their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. But Toure tried to stay positive. “We have to recover and be ready,” Toure said. “If we win we will forget this game, but if we lose then it will be more difficult.

"We need to be in the Champions League. City have qualified for the Champions League for six years now and Thursday is very important. It's a special game.”