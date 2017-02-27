Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted that he has no desire to leave Manchester United for one huge last pay-day in China, declaring that he is “an animal,” feels “like a lion” and wants to quit football at the top.

In a memorable interview of great theatricality which had echoes of Eric Cantona’s “seagulls follow the trawler” philosophy of 1995, the Swede provided his strongest hint yet that he wants another season at Old Trafford, though in keeping with the aura around himself which he likes to build, the 35-year-old fell short of admitting the fact.

United’s League Cup Final match-winner declared before leaving Wembley that he would not trade on his reputation – “being Ibrahimovic” - by taking another big contract on the basis of his reputation. “I will not be like other players, playing because they make a great career and name and they are still playing because they are who they are,” he said. “I will play as long as I can bring results. I will stop on top. I will not play one game by ‘being Ibrahimovic’ and for what I did before. If I don’t perform, if I don’t bring results, I will not play.”

1/16 Ajax, 2001/02 Eredivisie, KNVB Cup Getty

2/16 Ajax, 2002/03 Johan Cruyff Shield Getty

3/16 Ajax, 2003/04 Eredivisie Getty

4/16 Juventus, 2004/05 Serie A (later revoked due to Calciopoli scandal) Getty

5/16 Juventus, 2005/06 Serie A (later revoked due to Calciopoli scandal) Getty

6/16 Internazionale, 2006/07 Serie A, Supercoppa Italiana Getty

7/16 Internazionale, 2007/08 Serie A Getty

8/16 Internazionale, 2008/09 Serie A, Supercoppa Italiana Getty

9/16 Barcelona, 2009/10 La Liga, Supercoppa de Espana, Super Cup, Club World Cup Getty

10/16 Milan, 2010/11 Serie A Getty

11/16 Milan, 2011/12 Supercoppa Italiana Getty

12/16 Paris Saint-Germain, 2012/13 Ligue 1 Getty

13/16 Paris Saint-Germain, 2013/14 Ligue 1, Coupe de la Ligue, Trophee des Champions Getty

14/16 Paris Saint-Germain, 2014/15 Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la LIgue, Trophee des Champions Getty

15/16 Paris Saint-Germain, 2015/16 Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la LIgue, Trophee des Champions Getty

16/16 Manchester United, 2016/17 EFL Cup, Community Shield Getty

Asked if there was another club or manager he would like to play for, the Swede said: “no.” He insisted that qualification for next season’s Champions League was not a pre-requisite for him being at Old Trafford next season.

“No, it’s not about that. I came here and the club wasn’t in the Champions League. So it had nothing to do with the Champions League. So somebody made up a story that if they don’t qualify for the Champions League I will not extend. It has nothing to do with that.”

Asked how he will decide where he is next season, he said: “Let’s see what happens. I mean the moment, how I feel, the situation. We have another two months of the season to go, because according to many I could not do what I’ve been doing.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic :"Let's see what happens" over new United deal

Ibrahimovic’s answers imply that he and his agent Mino Raiola do actually have a say over whether the player remains at United for the 2017/18 season under his ‘1+1’ contract (one season, with a one-season extension option). Neither United nor Raiola have ever disclosed whether this is the case. Most of the contracts United now sign with players bestow that decision upon the club alone, though Michael Owen, for example, had it written into his deal that he could decide to extend if United agree to do so, when signing in 2009. He stayed until 2013.

By keeping his intentions under wraps, the Swede is preserving the aura around himself but also potentially giving himself better bargaining power when he sits down with United to discuss his future. Usually, the extension option does not include potential to renegotiate salary but his own deal might allow him to do so.

His self-confidence was evident in his discussion of himself as “a lion” which will be remembered long after he has gone.

When it was put to him that he looks like a 25-year-old, he said: “I look good. I know I look good.” It was when Ander Herrera’s comments, that the striker has the physique of a 28 or 29-year-old old, was put to him that he said: “OK. I feel fresh. I feel good. I feel like an animal.”

He returned to this theme later, declaring: “I’m an animal. I feel like a lion. I’m from the old school where they work hard and get what they get from doing the hard work not like the new school where it is easy to get what you want.”

Why was he like a lion? he was asked.

“I am a lion. I don’t want to be a lion," he replied

Did he mean he had the hunger of a lion?

“The lion is born a lion.”

What does that mean?

“It means I’m a lion!”

Ibrahimovic’s prime motivation seems to be settling what he sees as a perceived wrong: the supposed declaration by football analysts that he would never flourish in England.

“I am still doing what I have been doing every year but some people won't accept it or admit it because I don't do it in their home ground,” he said. “I have come to their home ground and now I am doing exactly the same thing what I have been doing all the years.

“I was not worried about age because I know what I am able to do. It is because I am here in England. After all these years 'he didn't come and show himself here' but I came. And I came when people thought it was impossible for me to do what I am able to do. It feels good. I am enjoying it.”

Full transcript of a remarkable interview

You look like you are 25, the way you are playing?

I look good. I know I look good.

Ander Herrera said you have the body of a 28/29 year old

OK. I feel fresh. I feel good. I feel like an animal.

Is this the most satisfying chapter of all in your career, as people had written off your chances in England?

It is special. Not about age. I was not worried about age because I know what I am able to do. It is because I am here in England. After all these years 'he didn't come and show himself here' but I came. And I came when people thought it was impossible for me to do what I am able to do. It feels good. I am enjoying it.

Did you come to England because people thought you couldn't do it?

The important thing is what I believed. What I predicted. That is exactly what I am doing.

Jose Mourinho said he wants Man United fans to camp outside your house to persuade you to extend!

I think in your career you have moments. I did not come to England before because it was not the moment. I came when I thought it was the moment and the moment was there. If we speak about the coach, England, the Premier League, the club has to thank him because he called me and asked me to come here, otherwise I would not have been here. Even my two kids wanted to see me play at United.

So will you stay?

Let's see what happens.

Did you say your kids wanted to see you play at Manchester United?

Yes. Because I had my mind somewhere else. Before everything was coming on top of the table, then Jose called. I have a special relationship with him. When he called it was basically, 'tell me what number I should wear'.

Did you ask your kids: ‘What should I do'?

My mind was not here. Then my kids started to bump my head and Jose called, then I am here.

Will you ask your kids if you should stay here and extend!?

They are satisfied with what I am doing. But this time I am the boss, not them.

Who were you going to sign for before they and Mourinho intervened?

Somewhere else obviously. But things can change very fast.

How will you decide where you will be next season?

Let’s see what happens. I mean the moment, how I feel, the situation. We have another two months of the season to go, because according to many I could not do what I’ve been doing.

You keep referencing what was said historically - people are now saying what you are doing is amazing?

But what should they say? They have something else to say? I’m enjoying it.

Is there another country or manager you still want to play for?

No.

Do the club need to qualify for the Champions League for you to stay?

No, it’s not about that. I came here and the club wasn’t in the Champions League. So I it had nothing to do with the Champions League. So somebody made up a story that if they don’t qualify for the Champions League I will not extend. It has nothing to do with that.

Would you be confident though of repeating what you’ve done this season next season?

Do I need to do it? In my head I’m never satisfied - I always want more. I’m hungry to domore. That is my mentality. I’m not satisfied with what I’m doing – I always want more. This is my 32nd trophy. I’ve been in five different countries, I’ve been in the best clubs in the world and I’m repeating every year, what I am doing. This is another chapter in my career.

Would it be going down hill if you left United and played elsewhere?

For me or the club?!?

You!

No, no. I will stop on top. I will not play one game by being Ibrahimovic and for what I did before. If I don’t perform, if I don’t bring results, I will not play. I will not be like other players, playing because they make a great career and name and they are still playing because they are who they are. I will play as long as I can bring results.

Is one of big things you’ve lifted the standards in the dressing room?

I’m just trying to be myself. What I bring, I bring a package. I bring my experience from the other clubs I’ve been in, I bring what I have achieved, I bring for the one [person] that I am, people always say I’m difficult to handle and that I have a different character, but stillI won wherever i went. So who is the problem? The people who speaks or me?

How many goals can you get this season- you’ve got 26. 40 maybe?

I’m objective. I will let you know when I am finished.

You’ve still got a lot of games left, though?

I will let you know when I am finished.

Is your fitness a natural fitness?

I’m an animal. I feel like a lion.

Is it the martial arts training you do?

No, no, no – I feel in good shape. I train hard. People who know me from the locker room know that I train very hard. I have an objective every season I go into. And to reach that objective I need to train hard and I need to suffer when I train that is how I achieve what I achieve. I’m from the old school where they work hard and get what they get from doing the hard work not like the new school where it is easy to get what you want.

Why are you like a lion?

I am a lion. I don’t want to be a lion.

Do you mean you’ve the hunger of a lion?

The lion is born a lion.

What does that mean?

It means I’m a lion! I never talk so much with journalists. I never stopped so long even for the French people.

You say you've got 32 medals what do you do with them - or this one?

It is in the museum. I have a house only for the medals!