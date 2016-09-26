Roberto di Matteo is facing the sack as Aston Villa manager if he fails to guide the team to victory in at least one of their two Championship fixtures this week.

Di Matteo, installed at Villa Park in June following the club’s relegation from the Premier League last season, has secured just one victory in ten games in charge - a run which includes a first round EFL Cup exit at the hands of League Two Luton Town last month.

And despite a £25m summer spending spree which saw the likes of Ross McCormack, James Chester and Mile Jedinak arrive at the club to spearhead attempts at an instant return to the top flight, Villa travel to Barnsley on Tuesday and Preston North End on Saturday sitting just three points above the bottom three.

It is understood that Di Matteo’s position has already been discussed by the Villa hierarchy, with Chinese owner Dr Tony Xia making clear his frustration at the Italian’s inability to inspire the team to a positive start to the campaign.

Villa’s 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle on Saturday - a point secured by Aaron Tshibola’s stoppage time equaliser - was the team’s fourth successive draw at Villa Park.

Xia, who bought out previous owner Randy Lerner during the summer, has insisted that, after steering the club back to the Premier League, Villa can become ’one of the top five clubs in England and top ten in Europe.’

And moves have already been made to rebuild the infrastructure at the club with Steve Round, formerly assistant manager to David Moyes at Everton and Manchester United, appointed to the role of technical director on September 1.

Round has been charged with overseeing transfer strategy, scouting and future managerial and coaching appointments, although the 45-year-old arrived at the club earlier this month with Di Matteo’s backing.

Di Matteo’s position has come under threat from Xia, however, with the club’s failure to adjust to life in the second tier has taking the 39-year-old by surprise.

Barnsley, currently sitting seventh following promotion from League One last season, are likely to pose a stern test for Di Matteo’s team at Oakwell and, if Villa fail to win, they will travel to Preston this weekend knowing that anything other than a positive result will signal the end for the former Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion manager.