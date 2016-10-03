Aston Villa have parted company with manager Roberto Di Matteo, the Championship club have announced.

The Italian has left with Villa 19th in the Sky Bet Championship despite spending around £50million in the summer.

Di Matteo was appointed in June with a remit to gain an instant return to the Premier League after relegation last season but won just one of his 12 games in charge.

A statement on Monday morning said: "Aston Villa Football Club has today parted company with manager Roberto Di Matteo.

"The Club decided to act following a run of disappointing results which has the left the team occupying 19th position in the Championship.

"The Club would like to place on record its appreciation to Roberto for all his efforts in helping rebuild the squad and wish him well for the future.

"Steve Clarke will take over as caretaker manager during the search for a new manager.

"There will be no further comment from the Club."