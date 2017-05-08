Blackburn Rovers' director of football and operations Paul Senior has resigned from the club just 24 hours after relegation to League One.

Rovers were condemned to the third tier on Sunday despite winning at Brentford as both Nottingham Forest and Birmingham both recorded victories to avoid the drop.

It will be the club's first season in the third tier since 1980 and only their fifth outside the top two in their 142-year history but they will be there without Senior who quit the club on Monday.

Senior, who Tony Mowbray revealed is the only person at the club he spoke to before taking the manager's job in February, was set to be key in Rovers' summer recruitment but instead leaves Ewood Park after just 123 days in the role.

"Paul Senior has today resigned from his role as director of football and operations," said a statement on Blackburn's official website.

"The club would like to thank Paul for his efforts and wish him well in his future endeavours. Paul would like to go on record by wishing Tony Mowbray, the club's loyal and hard-working staff and fantastic fans the very best good fortune forward."

When Mowbray was appointed on an 18-month deal as Owen Coyle's successor he revealed that he had not spoken with anyone in India and that Senior was the one who had contacted him regarding the position.

Tony Mowbray's own future at the club is far from certain (Getty)



After their relegation was confirmed Mowbray admitted he would be seeking discussions with Venky's regarding his own future.

Under Mowbray Blackburn failed to get out of the bottom three but took 22 points from 15 games, which was the ninth-best record across the division from the moment he arrived.