Bolton field team of trialists for final pre-season fixture - just four days before start of new season

Bolton Wanderers have fielded 10 trialists for their final pre-season fixture of the summer – just four days before the Championship gets under way.

Jake Turner was the only contracted player to make the starting XI for Bolton’s clash against Marine FC, a side from the Northern Premier League.

Three more trialists were named on the substitute’s bench, joined by James Aspinall, Cole Lonsdale and Connor Hall.

This comes ahead of Bolton’s opening fixture for the 2017/18 season. Phil Parkinson’s men take on Leeds at home after securing promotion to the Championship last season.

Parkinson’s decision to field a team of unnamed trialists drew a typically humourous response from social media.

“The Trialist family have really outdone themselves this time. Must be based in the Bolton area,” one Bolton fan wrote on Twitter.

“Big night for the Trialist brothers, all getting a run out for Bolton,” another added.

Tonight’s fixture against Marine is Bolton’s eighth and final match of the pre-season.

The side lost to Stoke in their previous fixture but secured a 2-1 victory over Dundee FC early last month.